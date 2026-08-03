Bills Starting Linebacker Handed Concerning News as Camp Continues

The Buffalo Bills, like the other 31 NFL teams, have begun training camp, and one starter could be battling for his spot.

The Bills have a new head coach in Joe Brady and a new defensive coordinator in Jim Leonhard. So, there could be changes to the defense, especially at linebacker, with Shaq Thompson and Matt Milano still free agents.

Terrell Bernard and Dorian Williams were expected to be the starters. Yet, Williams is dealing with an injury, and rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr has impressed and could take over the starting role, as he’s impressed, according to Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.

“Inside linebacker Terrel Bernard made his camp debut Saturday in 11-on-11 drills, pairing with rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr. Linebacker Dorian Williams has not progressed yet to 11-on-11 work but was alongside Bernard in 7-on-7 drills. Elarms-Orr has seen opportunities with the absences, but Bernard getting more reps is a sign the unit is moving forward,” Getzenberg wrote.

Williams is in the final year of his four-year rookie deal, so this is a pivotal year for the linebacker. Yet, if Elarms-Orr does win the starting job, that will hurt Williams’ free agency.

Williams recorded 63 tackles and 1 fumble recovery last season as he’s been an impact linebacker for Buffalo, but could be relegated to a backup role this season.

Elarms-Orr Wants to Win Starting Job

Elarms-Orr was someone many Bills fans wanted in the NFL Draft, and Buffalo got him much later than expected.

The Bills selected the linebacker in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and the rookie has made it clear he is entering camp looking to win the starting job.

“I wanna be the starter week one; I want to earn it. I want to be a guy who comes in and earns everyone’s respect,” Elarms-Orr said back in June.

Meanwhile, Leonhard has also been impressed with Elarms-Orr and how he looked in rookie minicamp and training camp.

“He’s taken advantage of a huge opportunity with backers ahead of him not being on the field, and he’s calm and collected,” said Leonhard. “He wants that role; he wants to be a lead communicator for a defense. That’s what he’s done in the past. He doesn’t blink.”

If Elarms-Orr continues to impress while Williams is dealing with an injury, he could very well earn the starting job, as nothing is given with a new DC.

Bills Were Mum on Williams’ Injury

As mandatory minicamp was in June, Williams was noticeably not practicing.

Bills head coach Joe Brady wouldn’t go into detail on Williams’ injury, but was hopeful to see him return in training camp.

“Brady said he thinks he can be ready for training camp, but they will see. Did not specifically say if it was the same injury from the playoff game. Said “guys get injured in season and offseason,” Capaccio wrote on X.

Williams has been practicing a bit in training camp. But it has been in a limited role. That has allowed Elarms-Orr to impress with the starters.