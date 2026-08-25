Ex-Buffalo Bills 2nd-Round Pick Signs With Commanders

One former Buffalo Bills draft pick is getting yet another chance to reboot his NFL career, with 6-foot-3, 274-pound edge rusher and 2021 2nd-round pick Boogie Basham signing with the Washington Commanders on Tuesday.

“Commanders plan to sign free agent DL Boogie Basham, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “Former second-round pick worked out for the team Monday. Was with Raiders practice squad last season.”

“The Commanders are signing former Bills OLB Boogie Basham, per source,” The Athletic’s Nick Jhabvala wrote on her official X account on Tuesday. “The former second-round pick was one of eight defensive players to work out for the team yesterday.”

Basham spent the 1st part of 2026 playing for the UFL’s DC Defenders.

“The Washington Commanders have now signed two members of the DC Defenders,” UFL/NFL reporter James Larsen wrote on his official X account. “Pretty neat for Curtis Jacobs, and now Boogie Basham, to keep playing pro football in the city with Washington.”

The Commanders play the last of 3 preseason games on Friday on the road against the Baltimore Ravens.

Boogie Basham Draft Bust With Buffalo Bills

The Bills wasted a high-round pick on Basham in 2021 after he was a 2-time All-ACC pick at Wake Forest in 2019 and 2020. In 2 seasons with the Bills, he had 37 tackles with 4.5 sacks, 5 TFL, and 8 QB hits.

Buffalo traded Basham to the Giants before the 2023 season in exchange for a 2025 6th-round pick.

Perhaps most damning for the Bills, a pair of future NFL All-Pro offensive linemen were taken in the next round of picks after Basham — Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey just 2 picks later at No. 63 overall and Denver Broncos guard Quinn Meinerz in the 3rd round (No. 98 overall).

Bills Rebooted at Edge Rusher in Offseason

The Bills have struggled to have a dominant edge rusher in recent years but made a big splash in free agency by signing former 1st-round pick Bradley Chubb to a 3-year, $43.5 million.

Greg Rousseau will start at the other edge rusher spot but the Bills are hoping for a big boost from rookie T.J. Parker, their 1st pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

“Parker had 39 career tackles for loss, the second most in FBS since 2023,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote in April. “He also is the only FBS player since 2024 with at least five forced fumbles and five fumble recoveries. Those are the kind of impact plays the Bills will be looking for from Parker in the years to come.”