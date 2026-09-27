Bills Announce Final Ed Oliver Injury News for Week 3 Action

The Buffalo Bills are riding quite a bit of momentum heading into their Week 3 clash against the Los Angeles Chargers, but if there’s one thing that could slow this team down, it’s the injury bug. The Bills are banged up heading into this matchup, with one of the more notable injury storylines revolving around star defensive tackle Ed Oliver.

Right before the team’s Week 2 action, Oliver was ruled out with a hip injury, dealing Buffalo’s defense a big blow. Throughout the week, Oliver has worked hard to ensure he will be on the field alongside his teammates in Week 3, and his efforts paid off, as he is active for the team’s clash against the Chargers.

Oliver isn’t necessarily the flashiest player in the league, but he is at the heart of everything that goes right for the Bills on defense. A sturdy interior defensive lineman who can play all three downs, Oliver is a force in both the run and pass game, despite the fact that he’s frequently receiving double teams at the center of Buffalo’s defensive line.

After playing in only three games last season due to injuries, Oliver reminded folks just how important he is to the team’s success in its season-opening victory against the Houston Texans. Oliver picked up five tackles (one of which went for a loss), one quarterback hit, and a fumble recovery. Sure, the Texans scored 31 points, but Oliver helped the defense do just enough to squeak out a win.

Against the Lions, the Bills raced out to a 21-0 lead, so Oliver’s absence didn’t come back to bite the team (even though it again allowed 31 points). The hope has always been that Oliver would be able to play in Week 3, and after a strong week of practice, he has managed to do enough to get himself back on the field Sunday, as he was not part of the team’s final list of inactive players.

Bills Get Major Ed Oliver Boost for Chargers Clash

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – OCTOBER 26: Ed Oliver #91 of the Buffalo Bills runs onto the field prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 26, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

The Bills’ defense hasn’t exactly been great to begin the year, and while the offense has managed to pick up this group through two games, at some point, it is going to have to get going. That may not be possible without Oliver on the field, so getting him back after just a one-game absence is huge.

Against a struggling Los Angeles Chargers team, you can make an argument that Buffalo may not even need Oliver, but it was obviously going to play him if he was ready to go. Sure enough, Oliver has gotten the green light, so look for him to make Justin Herbert’s day miserable as the Bills attempt to push their record to 3-0 on Sunday afternoon.