Ed Oliver Shares Injury Update & Opens Up on Tough 2025 Season With Bills

“Yeah, I’m fully, 100 percent ready to go.” Those words, uttered by Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver during an interview at Bills OTAs on Tuesday, are music to Buffalo fans’ ears after Oliver struggled through an injury-riddled 2025 season. When he was on the field, he was having the best season of his career, but continued setbacks meant he only played a handful of games.

But now he’s back and ready to work. The Bills underwent a bit of a shake-up after losing in the wildcard round in Denver, firing HC Sean McDermott and promoting OC Joe Brady to replace him, in the hopes that this would breathe some new life into the team and get them over the hump to finally make a Super Bowl this millennium. And Oliver figures to be a big part of that.

In just three games in 2025, Oliver had 12 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble. He made two huge plays down the stretch of the Bills’ massive comeback win over the Ravens in Week 1, giving his team a chance to steal the win.

Buffalo Bills DT Ed Oliver on His ‘Difficult’ 2025 Season

“I mean, it was hard, it was different,” Oliver said on his “difficult” 2025 season. “I think that’s the first time I had two surgeries in one year. Let alone, I only had one surgery before that, then two in one year…really three. And man, I don’t know. I’m just happy to be healthy.”

“It sucks. It definitely does suck. But I mean, you start questioning yourself, ‘Why me?’ You go through the pity party, typical athlete thing, ‘Why me?’ But hey, I’m healthy, and I don’t want to think about that. I’m thankful for my health that I got now. Hey, maybe this year will be different.”

Bills DT Ed Oliver on His Fit in Buffalo’s New Defensive Scheme

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“I know it sounds cliche, but if you turn on the tape, the guy they had in Denver was pretty good,” Oliver said on playing under new Bills DC Jim Leonhard (formerly of the Broncos). “And he looks like he’s playing pretty free. So hopefully I can have the same success, you know, in the same system.”

“Yeah, definitely exciting, definitely. I just can’t wait. I don’t what else to say besides that,” Oliver continued. “Disruptive is getting after the quarterback, messing up timing, causing disruption in the backfield, making plays — tackles, TFLs (tackles for a loss), quarterback hits — anything that the offense would deem as, ‘Hey, block this guy.’ Anything that gets them off-schedule, hey, disruptive.”

Oliver knows a thing or two about being disruptive. For his career, he has 30 sacks, including a 10-sack 2023 season that vaulted him into star status for the Bills. He also has eight forced fumbles and an interception in his seven-year career, making his mark in all facets of defensive play.