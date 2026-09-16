Buffalo Bills Rookie LB Handed Harsh Outlook Before Lions Game

The Buffalo Bills defense struggled in Week 1, and the team could make some changes before Week 2.

Buffalo is coming off a 36-31 road win over Houston in Week in 1 thrilling back-and-forth game. Although the Bills got the win, the defense did struggle at times, and a rookie’s playing time could now be limited.

Buffalo will host the Detroit Lions on Thursday in Week 2.

Buffalo Bills Rookie LB Handed Harsh Take

Ahead of the Bills’ Week 2 game against the Lions, rookie linebacker Kaleb Elarms-Orr did struggle when he saw the field.

Elarms-Orr seemingly lost coverage on a 35-yard reception by Jaylin Noel. After that, The Athletic’s Joe Buscgalia revealed he was pulled from the game. Meaning, Dorian Williams will likely continue to start over him.

“Dorian Williams played most of the snaps, but there were multiple hang-ups in pass coverage. On the David Montgomery touchdown catch, the Bills looked to be in man coverage, and Williams was lined up over Montgomery,” Buscgalia wrote.

“As Montgomery headed to the opposite side of the formation, it looked as if Williams tried to pass him off to someone, but everyone else had an assignment. The Bills tried rookie Kaleb Elarms-Orr in a handful of passing situations, though it was short-lived. The rookie was pulled after Jaylin Noel caught a 35-yard pass with no one around in the middle of the field, suggesting a blown assignment.”

Elarms-Orr impressed in camp, and many thought he could start over Williams. Yet, he struggled in Week 1 and on a short week, Williams will likely get the bulk of the snaps against the Lions, according to Buscaglia.

“Their long-term hope is that Elarms-Orr develops enough to become the starter. He has the best potential blend of run defending, block shedding and holding his own in coverage. But he may not be ready yet,” the analyst added.

Buffalo selected Elarms-Orr in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Buffalo DC Believes Defense Is Going in Right Direction

Although the Bills’ defense struggled in Week 1, defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard believes the team is trending in the right direction.

Leonhard believes the defense was better than the score suggested and likes the direction they are going in.

“I left watching the tape going, ‘All right, we’re closer. We’re closer than it looked.’ And I’m excited for where we’re going,” Leonhard said. “There’s going to be some bumps in the road. And again, to go into a place like that and find a way to close it out and get a win, you take that for what it’s worth.

“The standards are higher for what we want this defense to be. And it’s our job to get there. There’s a lot of things I want back myself, as I’m sure some players want some snaps back. That’s the fun part of this game, man, we get a chance to go do it again on Thursday.”

The Bills are 4.5-point favorites at home against Detroit.