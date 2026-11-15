ESPN Makes Decision on Former Buffalo Bills HC Rex Ryan After Arrest

Former Buffalo Bills head coach Rex Ryan will remain on TV.

Ryan is an analyst for ESPN, but his future was up in the air after he was arrested and accused of running over the feet of two pedestrians with his pickup truck in Nashville.

NFL Week 10 resumes on Sunday with the Bills going on the road to play the New York Jets.

Former Bills HC Rex Ryan Will Remain on ESPN

Ryan has found a nice job as an NFL analyst for ESPN, but his future was up in the air after his arrest earlier this week.

Andrew Marchand of The Athletic confirmed Ryan will remain on ESPN’s NFL coverage despite the arrest. A network spokesman confirmed ESPN’s plans for the analyst and former NFL head coach to return to its broadcasts.

“As of now, Rex will appear as scheduled, including on Sunday NFL Countdown,” a network statement read.

Ryan was arrested on six outstanding misdemeanor charges Wednesday. He allegedly struck the pedestrians on Nashville’s Broadway street on Tuesday and left the scene.

Police claimed Ryan hit the pedestrians who were crossing the street when they had a walk sign. Ryan, who was turning from 4th Avenue, ran over their feet and made contact with one of their legs. The pedestrians caught up to Ryan at a stoplight, where he reportedly got out of the got out of the car, argued with them, then got back in his vehicle and drove away.

Ryan was charged with two counts of leaving the scene of an accident, two counts of failure to give information/render aid, and two counts of failure to obey a traffic control signal.

Ryan was the Bills’ head coach in 2015 and 2016, going 15-16. He lasted just two seasons, and that was the last time he coached in the NFL.

Buffalo Not Overlooking Jets

The Bills are on the road to play the Jets on Sunday in an AFC East showdown.

Although Buffalo is a sizable favorite, the team isn’t overlooking the Jets, according to head coach Joe Brady.

“When you look at it, you can get caught up in the records, but the records, I think, always lie to you in the NFL; that’s why you never can focus on them,” Brady said. “I think it’s a really good offense that has been in a lot of games. There’s a lot of one-score games. You take a couple plays here and there situationally, and the record looks completely different. And people are probably talking about the Jets a little differently. So it’s going to be a huge challenge for us defensively as a football team and a great opportunity for us.”

The Bills are 8.5-point favorites against the Jets.