Ex-Bills’ 28-Year-Old Defensive Back Set to Sign With Broncos: Report

Former Buffalo Bills safety Taylor Rapp has found a new NFL home. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Thursday that Rapp signed with the Denver Broncos.

Rapp Played Three Seasons With the Bills

The Rams drafted Rapp with the 61st overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He played four seasons in Los Angeles before signing a one-year deal with the Bills in 2023. Rapp then turned that one-year deal into a three-year, $14.5 million extension in March 2024. However, Buffalo released him this spring.

Rapp appeared in 36 games for the Bills, recording 24 starts, 158 combined tackles and three interceptions. The 28-year-old cornerback thought signing with the Bills was one of the best opportunities for him.

“I think everyone in the free agency process is trying to find the right fit and right opportunity,” Rapp said in 2023, via NFL.com’s Christian Gonzales. “This is a very special team, very special defense, very special back end, back seven, especially the guys that I will be joining in the room in Micah (Hyde) and Jordan (Poyer). They are obviously two great players, two former All-Pros and have had great careers. So, just a great opportunity to come in there and contribute in any way I can, just pick them apart and learn and soak up as much about the game as I can from those guys.”

Rapp now will get a chance to face the Bills on Christmas Day. Buffalo will travel to Denver in Week 16 to see if it can avenge its 2025 Divisional Round playoff loss.