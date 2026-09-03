Ex-Bills 32-Year-Old OT Signed by Seahawks Heading Into Regular Season

Former Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Bobby Hart will continue his NFL career as the Seattle Seahawks signed him to their practice squad on Thursday.

Hart, 32, signed with the Seahawks this offseason, but Seattle ended up releasing him as part of its final roster cuts on Sunday.

Hart Spent a Few Seasons With the Bills

The New York Giants drafted Hart with the 226th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft and spent three seasons there before heading to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Hart signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March of 2021, but he didn’t make it past the final roster cuts that season. Buffalo brought him back to the practice squad in September that year, but released him in early December.

The Bills then re-signed Hart in April 2022, and he appeared in 15 games for Buffalo that season.

Many Bills fans probably remember Hart’s name because the NFL suspended him for a game after he hit a Tennessee Titans coach in early September 2022.

“As both teams were heading to the tunnel, you walked directly across the field to seek out your opponent, vice president of football operations Jon Runyan, wrote in 2022, via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “You approached him near the end zone, and a coach had to hold you back as others shook hands.

“Once you and your opponent were in the end zone near the tunnel, you confronted him and immediately swung at him with a closed fist, striking the head of a Tennessee coach. Your aggressive conduct could have caused serious injury and clearly does not reflect the high standards of sportsmanship expected of a professional.”

Hart has appeared in 108 games, starting 75 in his career. He also played for the Titans and Los Angeles Chargers.