Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Drops Big Cowboys Hint

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller may be angling to end out his NFL career with his hometown team.

Miller remains a free agent after his one-year deal with the Washington Commanders expired, but has yet to get much traction in the open market. Miller remains unsigned with just a few weeks remaining until training camps open, and appeared to drop a big hint about his preferred destination.

As NBC Sports reported, Miller posted a picture of himself wearing a Dallas Cowboys jersey along with a “shhh” emoji. Miller grew up outside of Dallas, and recently told R.J. Ochoa of SB Nation that he would love to play for his hometown team.

“I grew up here in Dallas,” Miller said. “I’ve always had a special place in my heart for the Dallas Cowboys. If I played for the Dallas Cowboys this year, I [would] only have to drive 20 minutes to work. This would be the first time that my mom and dad don’t have to fly to every single game. My mom has been to every single game that I’ve ever played in, and she’ll be able to drive to all the home games, and you know I got so many family members here. My kids are here. My family is here; [my] girlfriend is here. Everybody’s here. It’d just be easy to work it out, so you never really know.”

Von Miller’s Winding Road

Miller had a disappointing tenure with the Bills, getting off to a hot start in the 2022 season before suffering a season-ending torn ACL. The All-Pro edge rusher struggled to regain his previous athleticism when he returned the next season, making little impact in 2023 before facing a suspension in 2024 for allegations of domestic assault.

The Bills parted ways with Miller following the 2024 season, and he joined the Commanders for one year, a move he now says he regrets. The veteran edge rusher said he was initially excited to join quarterback Jayden Daniels and a team that made a surprise playoff run the previous year, but instead the Commanders took a step back — while Miller’s other potential option, the Seattle Seahawks, went on to win the Super Bowl.

“For me, with the Washington Commanders, I just felt like Jayden Daniels was poised for another great season,” Miller said, via NBC Sports. “His rookie season went all the way to the NFC Championship, and last year, he got hit with injuries, not just at the quarterback position, but all over the place. And those are some of the things that you just can’t calculate on teams.”

The Bills have continued to search for a game-breaking edge rusher after Miller’s signing failed to pan out, investing their top draft pick this year on edge rusher T.J. Parker.

NFL.com reporter Tom Blair named Parker as one of 10 rookies who have a strong chance to make an immediate impact this season.

“Why get excited about someone who looks like a backup pass-rushing option behind Gregory Rousseau and Bradley Chubb? Well, in part because Rousseau and Chubb’s presence means the Bills won’t need to force Parker’s development,” Blair wrote. “At the same time, Chubb is turning 30 this summer and is on a three-year deal that includes no more guaranteed money after Year 2, per Over the Cap. So there should be plenty of room for Parker to claim a larger role down the road.”