Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Makes Final $1.1 Million Move in Buffalo

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has cut his final tie with the city.

Miller left the Bills prior to the 2024 season, but still maintained a home in the city’s suburbs, near the team’s stadium. The former All-Pro has now sold it, receiving close to what he paid for it four years ago.

Von Miller Formalizes Departure From Buffalo

As WBEN reporter Jim Fink noted, Miller sold the Orchard Park home for $1.1 million.

“Miller sold his five-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot house for $1.1 million – almost exactly the $1.15 million he paid in 2002, shortly after signing with the Bills,” Fink wrote. “Built in 2000, the house at 16 Woodstream Trail sits in the tony Woodstream Trail subdivision.”

As Fink noted, Miller had been hoping for a higher price when he initially put the home up for sale.

“Miller put the house on the market with a $1.95 asking price in March 2025, shortly after he was released by the Bills,” Fink wrote.

Miller signed with the Washington Commanders last season, then joined the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Bills Had Been Open to Von Miller’s Return

Before Miller signed with the Cowboys, Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated that they would be open to his return to Buffalo. Miller was one of the team’s biggest signings during their recent run of success, joining the team in 2022 and having a Pro Bowl-worthy season before suffering a torn ACL.

Miller returned the following year, but struggled to regain his athleticism.

As reporter Matt Parrino noted this summer, prior to Miller’s signing in Dallas, Beane would have been open to a return.

“Asked Brandon Beane about potentially bringing back Von Miller. He said that he talks to Von all the time and would always be open to the idea but ‘nothing imminent’ beyond that,” Parrino shared in a post on X.

The Bills have taken a few swings at veteran edge rushers since Miller’s departure, signing Joey Bosa last season and Bradley Chubb this year.