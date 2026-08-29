Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Makes Final $1.1 Million Move in Buffalo

  • 136 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
AFC Wild Card Playoffs - Pittsburgh Steelers v Buffalo Bills
Getty
ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 15: Von Miller #40 of the Buffalo Bills warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Highmark Stadium on January 15, 2024 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Former Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller has cut his final tie with the city.

Miller left the Bills prior to the 2024 season, but still maintained a home in the city’s suburbs, near the team’s stadium. The former All-Pro has now sold it, receiving close to what he paid for it four years ago.

Von Miller Formalizes Departure From Buffalo

As WBEN reporter Jim Fink noted, Miller sold the Orchard Park home for $1.1 million.

“Miller sold his five-bedroom, 5,000-square-foot house for $1.1 million – almost exactly the $1.15 million he paid in 2002, shortly after signing with the Bills,” Fink wrote. “Built in 2000, the house at 16 Woodstream Trail sits in the tony Woodstream Trail subdivision.”

As Fink noted, Miller had been hoping for a higher price when he initially put the home up for sale.

“Miller put the house on the market with a $1.95 asking price in March 2025, shortly after he was released by the Bills,” Fink wrote.

Miller signed with the Washington Commanders last season, then joined the Dallas Cowboys this offseason.

Bills Had Been Open to Von Miller’s Return

Before Miller signed with the Cowboys, Bills general manager Brandon Beane indicated that they would be open to his return to Buffalo. Miller was one of the team’s biggest signings during their recent run of success, joining the team in 2022 and having a Pro Bowl-worthy season before suffering a torn ACL.

Miller returned the following year, but struggled to regain his athleticism.

As reporter Matt Parrino noted this summer, prior to Miller’s signing in Dallas, Beane would have been open to a return.

“Asked Brandon Beane about potentially bringing back Von Miller. He said that he talks to Von all the time and would always be open to the idea but ‘nothing imminent’ beyond that,” Parrino shared in a post on X.

The Bills have taken a few swings at veteran edge rushers since Miller’s departure, signing Joey Bosa last season and Bradley Chubb this year.

Nathan Dougherty is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins. Previously he wrote for the Rochester Business Journal and served as the assistant editor of athletic trade magazines Coaching Management, Athletic Management and Training & Conditioning. He is based out of Rochester, New York, and loves everything football. More about Nathan Dougherty

0 Comments

Ex-Bills Edge Rusher Von Miller Makes Final $1.1 Million Move in Buffalo

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x