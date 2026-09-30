Ex-Bills Lineman Lands New Opportunity With Last-Place NFL Team

A former Buffalo Bills draft pick has found a new home with a foundering AFC South team.
The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that they signed veteran offensive lineman Nick Broeker, who started his career with the Bills before bouncing around the league. The Titans are looking for some stability in their offense, which has been among the NFL’s worst through the first three weeks of the season.
Nick Broeker Lands With Another NFL Team
As the Titans announced, Broeker was one of three players added to their practice squad after a Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.
“Also on Tuesday, the Titans signed offensive lineman Nick Broeker, defensive back Jakob Robinson, and linebacker Owen Pappoe to the team’s practice squad,” the team announced. “Pappoe was released from the active roster last week.”
The Titans noted that Broeker has amassed some NFL experience since being drafted by the Bills three years ago.
“The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Broeker, a seventh-round pick of the Bills in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Ole Miss, has spent time with the Bills, Texans, Steelers, Cowboys, and Chiefs in his NFL career, on practice squads and active rosters. He’s played in 12 career games,” the team noted.
Broeker never appeared in a game with the Bills. His only action came during a stint with the Texans, where he appeared in 12 total games in the 2023 and 2024 seasons, mostly serving on special teams.
The Titans are among the worst-scoring teams in the NFL, scoring just 37 total points through three weeks and dropping to 0-3.
Bills May Need Practice Squad Help This Week
The Bills may need to dip into their own practice squad for depth this week. Starting cornerback Christian Benford suffered a foot injury in Sunday’s win over the Los Angeles Chargers and was seen in a walking boot after the game.
SI.com’s Ralph Ventre suggested that the Bills may need to take Kani Walker, a standout undrafted rookie cornerback who landed on their practice squad.
“From how it looked during the preseason, Walker seems like the next man up,” Ventre wrote. “It was initially thought that he had done enough to make the 53-man roster as the fourth boundary cornerback. It also helps that Walker has a familiarity with current Bills’ assistant coach Jay Valai from their shared time at Oklahoma.”
Ex-Bills Lineman Lands New Opportunity With Last-Place NFL Team