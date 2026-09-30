Ex-Bills Lineman Lands New Opportunity With Last-Place NFL Team

A former Buffalo Bills draft pick has found a new home with a foundering AFC South team.

The Tennessee Titans announced on Tuesday that they signed veteran offensive lineman Nick Broeker, who started his career with the Bills before bouncing around the league. The Titans are looking for some stability in their offense, which has been among the NFL’s worst through the first three weeks of the season.

Nick Broeker Lands With Another NFL Team

As the Titans announced, Broeker was one of three players added to their practice squad after a Week 3 loss to the New York Giants.

“Also on Tuesday, the Titans signed offensive lineman Nick Broeker, defensive back Jakob Robinson, and linebacker Owen Pappoe to the team’s practice squad,” the team announced. “Pappoe was released from the active roster last week.”

The Titans noted that Broeker has amassed some NFL experience since being drafted by the Bills three years ago.