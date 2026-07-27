Ex-Bills Pass Rusher Joey Bosa Advised to Join Super Bowl Favorite

Former Buffalo Bills pass rusher Joey Bosa is still a free agent as training camps around the league start at the end of July, but that could change soon.

Many teams will look to start signing veteran free agents in the next few weeks to get their rosters ready for the season, and the Los Angeles Rams should be calling for Bosa.

The Rams traded for Cleveland Browns star pass rusher Myles Garrett in June and now are the favorites to win the Super Bowl, but they could use another defensive lineman. There is speculation that former Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald could come out of retirement to play, but Evan Craig from Turf Show Times believes the Rams should sign Bosa if they can’t land Donald.

“Let’s simply state the obvious here, as I want to make it clear that I’m no AD hater,” Craig wrote on Friday. “Donald has been out of football since the conclusion of the 2023 campaign. That is something fans should be well aware of. Even though he continues to stay in game shape, he hasn’t played in an NFL game for TWO SEASONS. With absolutely no disrespect to a legend, all the rumors and the front office considering bringing him back are ridiculous, because a player like Bosa would be as effective at this stage.

“We already know about Bosa’s ability to force turnovers, but he also led Buffalo with 16 QB hits. Additionally, he also had eight QB hurries and 11 knockdowns — which is where the quarterback hits the ground after throwing — his most in three seasons.”

Bosa Played One Season With the Bills

The Bills signed Bosa to a one-year, $12.61 million contract last offseason, and he did a solid job. He played in 15 games, recording five sacks and forcing five fumbles.

Buffalo made it known quickly during the first week of the new league year that it wasn’t intending to bring Bosa back because the Bills signed former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million contract.

Could Bosa Be Looking at Retiring?

Even though Bosa is still not on an NFL team right now, there is also a chance that he isn’t interested in playing in the league again. ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned that Bosa might be looking at retiring.

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” Schefter said in June, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “Now, again, could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah, absolutely. We saw it happen last year with Philip Rivers, so you never know when a player is fully done and when he’s not done. But the fact of the matter is, I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already. I think if Joey Bosa wanted to play football, it probably would have happened already.”

Bosa might be waiting for the season to start to see which teams are playoff contenders and whether they need help with pass rushing. He may then decide to play a few games, and the Rams could be one of those teams.