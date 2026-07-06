Ex-Bills Pass Rusher Von Miller Could Find Ideal Home With NFC Contender

Former Buffalo Bills pass rusher Von Miller is still a free agent, but with training camp starting around the NFL at the end of July, he may be able to find a new team soon. Miller is likely to join a Super Bowl contender, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Los Angeles Rams would be an excellent fit for him.

“However, a return to the Los Angeles Rams would make even more sense. Denver has a deep pass-rushing rotation that recorded 68 sacks in 2025,” Knox wrote on Friday. “While the Rams traded for Myles Garrett earlier this offseason, they traded away Jared Verse as part of the deal. Adding Miller to the rotation behind Garrett and Byron Young would be very sensible for L.A.”

The Rams Could Need Miller to Win Another Super Bowl

Miller has been in the NFL since 2011, spending 10 years with the Denver Broncos, three years with the Bills, one year with the Washington Commanders and half a season with the Rams.

Denver traded Miller to the Rams midseason in 2021. Miller played in eight games that season for Los Angeles and helped the Rams win the Super Bowl.

Miller signed with the Bills shortly after winning the Super Bowl with the Rams and spent three seasons in Buffalo, recording 14 sacks in 36 games. The Bills brought in Miller to help them win a Super Bowl, as he has experience in two Super Bowls — one with the Broncos and another with the Rams. However, the Bills were unable to secure a Super Bowl during his time with the team.

Since Miller is now 37 years old, there is a good chance this could be his last season in the NFL, and he might want to go out on top. The Rams would be the best place for him to achieve that. Los Angeles made a big trade at the start of June, bringing in Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett.

Miller and Garrett Could Finally Team Up

Garrett and Miller have something cool in common. They are both elite pass rushers who played college football at Texas A&M. Even though Miller is about seven years older than Garrett, it would be exciting to see two elite Aggies pass rushers play alongside each other.

The Rams are already the favorite on most sportsbooks to win the Super Bowl, and while they don’t necessarily need Miller, it could never hurt to bring in one of the best players of all time, even if he is at the end of his career.

Miller could teach Garrett how to succeed in the NFL, as Garrett has made the playoffs only twice in his nine seasons with Cleveland and has won only one playoff game.

There is also a chance that Aaron Donald could come out of retirement to play with the Rams this season, and having Garrett, Donald and Miller on the defensive line could be scary for the rest of the NFL.

It will be interesting to see whether the Rams are interested in Miller or if He won’t return to the NFL and will call it a career.