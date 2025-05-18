Experts Agree on 1 Major Bills Season Prediction

Whenever the NFL schedule comes out, it always makes for a slew of NFL experts and analysts making their season win-loss predictions. Now that the schedule has been released, plenty of talking heads are getting their forecasts in. When it comes to the Buffalo Bills, the team has a pretty decent schedule, with the team having the 10th easiest schedule in the NFL, according to the predicted “strength of schedule” for all 32 NFL teams. One would think that would make their season win-loss predictions lopsided in the right way.

But, the votes are in, and two high-profile NFL analysts are giving the Bills the same win-loss total, and it’s not as good as last season. Of course, these are just predictions, so they could be proven wrong.

A Lukewarm Prediction for the Bills

In a May 14 feature for Fox Sports, a team of experts give their predictions for each NFL team’s record for the 2025 season. In the piece, they state, “While a lot is bound to change from mid-May to kickoff at Lincoln Financial Field on Sept. 4, our experts broke down every team’s schedule, predicting final records and offering insight and analysis.”

In the story, Henry McKenna gives the Bills a 12-5 record by the end of the season. That’s slightly worse than their 13-4 record in 2024.

The good news is that he says the Bills will “sit atop the AFC East comfortably, yet again. Given the division’s crop of quarterbacks and/or the lack of supporting cast, it’s extremely hard to imagine anyone unseating Josh Allen.”

He adds, “The star QB, coach Sean McDermott and GM Brandon Beane have a strong understanding of one another.” McKenna also says that even tough “a Super Bowl has eluded the Bills,” they have scored “five straight divisional titles — and that run isn’t stopping in 2025. They’ll implement their additions (edge Joey Bosa, WR Joshua Palmer, CB Maxwell Hairston) to make up for their losses.”

He says that while he’s confident in the Bills for the regular season, he’s not sure about the postseason, stating that, “his core of returners, including their entire hulking offensive line, should stay dominant in the regular season. As for the postseason? Well, let’s get there when we get there.”

The Same Buffalo Bills prediction

In a May 14 piece for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton gives his win-loss predictions for every team in the NFL for 2025. “Before you argue against the new projected division winners and playoff teams, remember that at least four new clubs have made the postseason every year since the league added a 17th game in 2021,” he says in the piece.

He adds, “These predictions aren’t a copy-and-paste job from the 2024 standings; they’re a full assessment of what’s to come after an offseason of coaching hirings and roster moves.”

For the Bills, it’s that same 12-5 prediction.

Even though Moton doesn’t give the Bills a blowout winning prediction, he praises them by saying that “the Bills have continuity within their coaching ranks. On top of that, none of their free-agent departures will dramatically impact the offense or defense. They’re in a small group of legitimate Super Bowl contenders.”