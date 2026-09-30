Ex-Buffalo Bills Fan Favorite Linebacker Signs With Seahawks

One former Buffalo Bills linebacker and a fan favorite is headed to the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks.

“Seahawks sign former Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo to practice squad, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Wednesday.

“The Seahawks signed LB Jimmy Ciarlo to their ready squad,” HawkMania wrote on its official X account on Wednesday. “He had a workout with the team yesterday.”

Ciarlo last spent time with the Tennessee Titans, signing to their practice squad on September 15.

Ciarlo, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, made the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and was released on August 30. He’s also spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Standout Career for Jimmy Ciarlo at West Point

Ciarlo’s unlikely path to the NFL started at Army, where he was a 2-year starter and ended his career as a team captain in 2023 with 58 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 12 games.

From Army’s official site: “At Army’s on-campus pro day in March, Ciarlo turned in an impressive workout, repping 34 on the 225-lb bench press, which would have been tied for the second most out of all participants at the NFL Combine. His mark would have only been beaten by an offensive lineman.”

Buffalo Bills Off to Scintillating Start to Season

The Bills are the talk of the NFL after starting the season 3-0 — they face their AFC East Division rival, the New England Patriots, in Week 4 at the new Highmark Stadium.

ESPN has the Bills in the No. 1 spot in their weekly power rankings headed into the game against the Patriots.

“Through three weeks, (tight end) Dalton Kincaid leads all NFL tight ends in receiving yards and has caught 14 of the 17 passes thrown his way,” ESPN’s Nick Suss wrote on September 29. “He ranks among the top 10 tight ends in targets, posting the best catch percentage (82.4%) of any tight end or wide receiver with at least that many targets. Not bad for someone who was ranked as TE15 in ESPN’s draft rankings.”