Ex-Buffalo Bills Fan-Favorite Linebacker Signs With Titans

One former Buffalo Bills fan-favorite inside linebacker is headed for another opportunity in the AFC.

“Former Bills linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo signing to Titans practice squad, per a league source,” NFL reporter Aaron Wilson wrote on his official X account on Tuesday morning.

“Jimmy Ciarlo … Nashville-bound,” EnterSports Management wrote on its official X account.

Ciarlo, 6-foot-2 and 230 pounds, made the Bills as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and was released on August 30. He’s also spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

Standout Career for Jimmy Ciarlo at West Point

Ciarlo’s unlikely path to the NFL started at Army, where he was a 2-year starter and ended his career as a team captain in 2023 with 58 tackles and 3.0 sacks in 12 games.

From Army’s official site: “At Army’s on-campus pro day in March, Ciarlo turned in an impressive workout, repping 34 on the 225lb bench press, which would have been tied for the second most out of all participants at the NFL Combine. His mark would have only been beaten by an offensive lineman.”

Bills Opened Season With Thrilling Win Over Texans

While the Titans had arguably the NFL’s worst season-opening loss — losing to the New York Giants — the Bills were quite the opposite.

Buffalo went on the road to face another legit Super Bowl contender and posted a 36-30 win over the Houston Texans in which they looked dominant against what has been 1 of the NFL’s elite defenses over the last 2 seasons.

ESPN put the Bills at No. 1 in its NFL Power Rankings following Week 1 — up from No. 3 in the preseason rankings.

From ESPN: “D.J. Moore’s five catches for 100 yards were somewhat aided when Houston safety Reed Blankenship went for an interception and missed badly, giving Moore an easy path to a 43-yard touchdown. However, Moore also did a lot of things that didn’t end up in his standard receiving totals. He drew a 46-yard pass interference penalty and later an illegal contact flag. He also slapped away what appeared to be a very likely interception for Houston safety Calen Bullock. It was everything the Bills could have asked for when they traded for Moore in March.”