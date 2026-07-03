Former Bills Defensive Star Tipped as ‘Best’ Fit for Vikings’ Defense

The Buffalo Bills will begin training camp at the end of July, and some of their former players are still seeking teams for the upcoming season. One of those players is defensive tackle DaQuan Jones, who is still looking for a new team.

Jones played four seasons with the Bills from 2022 to 2025, participating in 51 games during that span. He recorded 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss in that time. One reason no team has signed Jones could be due to his injury from last season.

The 34-year-old defensive tackle only appeared in 12 games last season due to a lingering calf injury. Although it seems that Jones is fully recovered from his injury, there is still a possibility it could resurface and cause him problems. As Jones gets older, these types of injuries are likely to become more common.

Could the Minnesota Vikings be a Nice Landing Spot For Jones?

Jones is still a good enough player for a team to sign him, and Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox thinks the Minnesota Vikings would be a great landing spot for him.

“Jones would make a lot of sense for the Minnesota Vikings, who are hoping to leap back into NFC North contention this season,” Knox wrote on Friday. “While much of the offseason focus has been on the looming QB battle between J.J. McCarthy and Kyler Murray, Minnesota faces the challenge of reloading its defensive front.

“The Vikings parted with both Javon Hargrave and Jonathan Allen early this offseason. While they did sign Isaiahh Loudermilk while drafting Caleb Banks and Domonique Orange, adding DaQuan Jones would round out the defensive rotation while adding veteran leadership to the group.”

Minnesota would be a great fit for Jones, as it needs to bolster its defensive line a bit more before the season starts.

Minnesota Could Use Jones in a Major Way

The Vikings play in a tough division, competing against the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. All three teams have great quarterbacks and powerful running backs. Minnesota needs enough depth on its defensive line to keep up with those three offenses.

Minnesota missed the playoffs last season after reaching them the year before. The Vikings are eager to bounce back, and adding enough veteran players could help them achieve that. Jones, with his postseason experience playing for the Bills, can contribute significantly to the team’s success.

It will be interesting to see if the Vikings decide to sign Jones before training camp starts. Many teams tend to wait to sign veteran free agents until training camp begins. A lot of veteran players prefer not to participate in summer practices and workouts, so they hold off on signing until the preseason games approach, and that’s what Jones could be doing.

If the Vikings do sign Jones, he will have the opportunity to face the Bills this season. Since the AFC East plays the NFC North, Buffalo will have to go up against Minnesota, and that game is scheduled for Week 9 at Minnesota for “Monday Night Football.”