Former Bills Defensive Tackle Joins Browns With Less Than a Week Before Regular Season

The Buffalo Bills kick off their regular season on Sunday against the Houston Texans, so teams are finalizing their Week 1 rosters. Many teams are still filling out their practice squads, and one team, the Cleveland Browns, which needs significant help, added a former Bills player to its practice squad on Monday.

Cleveland announced that it has signed defensive tackle Zion Logue to its practice squad and released defensive tackle Tyreak Sapp.

The Bills Had Logue for Two Seasons

Logue played college football at Georgia, and he stayed in the Peach State after finishing his college career. The Atlanta Falcons drafted Logue in the sixth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he wasn’t there long.

The Falcons cut him after training camp during his rookie season but later brought him back to the practice squad. However, the Bills then swooped in and signed him off the Atlanta practice squad in early October of 2024. He spent the last two seasons with the Bills, being released and placed on the practice squad several times.

Logue was with the Bills this offseason but was released in their final roster cuts after the last preseason game. He has appeared in five regular season games, all with Buffalo: two in 2024 and three in 2025.

Even though Logue hasn’t gotten off to the best start in his NFL career, he impressed Georgia head coach Kirby Smart during the 2022 season.

“Yeah, I don’t even know where to begin with Z Logue,” Smart said, via On3’s Andrew Graham. “He’s been a guy that, he’s sat behind the studs we had last year forever. And I was laughing today because we had Bear [Alexander] and Christen [Miller] going down against the one offense and getting just drilled. And I was telling Bear and Christen, you’ve got to do it to get better. And Z Logue was sitting there. I said ‘Ask Z Logue, he spent three years down there.’ Three years of going against Jamaree [Salyer] and Shaf [Justin Shaffer] and just every day. And now, he goes against the scout a lot and he’s over there making those guys better. But those young guys have to go over there and rep. And Z just spent a lot of time working his craft, getting better.”

Cleveland Could Be a Great Spot for Logue

The Browns could be a good fit for Logue, as they have been seeking to add more young talent. It’s no secret that Cleveland is in rebuilding mode, and a team like the Browns, focused on developing young players, is a better opportunity for Logue than a place like Buffalo, which is looking for veterans who can help it win now.

Buffalo will not play the Browns in the regular season this year. But the two teams played each other in Week 2 of the preseason and also held a joint practice, which is probably why the Browns decided to sign Logue based on what they saw up close.