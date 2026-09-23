Former Bills Draft Pick Wide Receiver Signs With AFC Rival

A former Buffalo Bills wide receiver is adding some depth to an AFC rival.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are looking for depth at wide receiver amid some injury concerns and called on a former practice squad member who started his career with the Bills before eventually finding his NFL footing with a former Bills coach.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they signed veteran wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins to their practice squad, where he spent part of last season before being signed to their active roster.

As the team noted, Hodgins spent most of his time with the New York Giants under former Buffalo Bills head coach Brian Daboll.

“Hodgins, who also spent time with the Giants in 2022-24, appeared in seven games for New York in 2025, starting seven,” the team noted. “He had 10 receptions for 115 yards and one touchdown last season. During his time with the Giants, he appeared in a total of 35 games, with 19 starts, and had 66 receptions for 708 yards and eight touchdowns.”

Hodgins was a sixth-round draft pick of the Bills in 2020, but appeared in just three games in Buffalo as he dealt with injuries before being poached by the Giants.

The Steelers are dealing with an injury to a top wide receiver. Veteran Michael Pittman Jr. is dealing with a foot injury, leading head coach Mike McCarthy to note that it’s a different injury than the one he suffered in training camp.

“Different injury, but hopefully — I know he made progress… He’s in the evaluation group for Wednesday morning, and hopefully we’ll have a good plan for him, but I don’t have a feel one way or the other if he’s going to be available this week,” McCarthy said, via PennLive.com.

Bills Dealing With Their Own Wide Receiver Injury

The Bills could need to lean on their wide receiver depth for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Newcomer DJ Moore was hurt on a play just before halftime, hurting his shoulder while attempting to make a catch in the end zone.

The Bills looked at some potential additions this week, hosting a workout for two players, including rookie Chris Hilton Jr.

Bills head coach Joe Brady said after last week’s game that there is still hope Moore might be able to return, noting that the team had an extended break after Thursday’s win over the Lions.

“One of the perks of the Thursday night game, not a lot of perks, but one of the perks of it is you do get that long weekend, and guys will recover,” Brady said, per Pro Football Talk. “So we don’t practice again until next Wednesday.

“No different than any other — we’ll see how these guys are going to recover and how their body will take it. As you guys who have been around DJ or know DJ’s past, he’s as tough as they come. So, if he can be out there, he’ll be out there.”