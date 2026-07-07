Former Bills Pass Rusher Joey Bosa Predicted to Sign With This NFC Contender

Several Buffalo Bills players from last season are still on the open market, and one of them is pass rusher Joey Bosa. It’s somewhat surprising that no team has signed Bosa yet, but that could change soon.

Could Bosa Head to the NFC?

With training camp starting at the end of July, many teams begin to sign veteran free agents in areas of need. Fansided’s Christopher Kline believes the San Francisco 49ers will sign Bosa.

“Joey Bosa and Nick Bosa, together again? Another obvious landing spot. The Niners need help on the edge and Bosa is only a year removed from his fifth Pro Bowl nod,” Kline wrote on Monday. “He started 15 games for the Bills in 2025, picking up five sacks and an NFL-leading five forced fumbles. Bosa hit the quarterback 16 times. He can still apply relentless pressure.

“Teaming up with his brother in the cherry on top. San Francisco’s defense could take a step back without Robert Saleh calling plays, but few teams more consistently maximize their talent on both ends. Bosa’s services are not in demand like they once were, clearly, but as a supplementary piece next to Nick Bosa — not to mention other high-profile pass rushers like Fred Warner and 2025 first-round pick Mykel Williams — the older Bosa brother can still render a significant impact.”

Bosa signed a one-year, $12.6 million contract with the Bills last season, and Buffalo made its feelings known about him this March. Instead of re-signing Bosa, the Bills decided to sign Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb, who Miami released at the start of free agency.

Bosa Might Have Played His Last NFL Snap

The rest of the NFL might share concerns about Bosa, as he still isn’t signed. ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter believes Bosa may not play in the league again.

“It is more likely than not that Joey Bosa has played his last NFL down,” Schefter said in late June, via Pro Football Talk’s Josh Alper. “Now, again, could a situation like the 49ers come along that entices him enough to come out and play again? Yeah, absolutely. We saw it happen last year with Philip Rivers, so you never know when a player is fully done and when he’s not done. But the fact of the matter is, I think if the Niners wanted to pair those two together, it probably would have happened already. I think if Joey Bosa wanted to play football, it probably would have happened already.”

Bosa has played 10 seasons in the NFL, and he might not want to continue playing, or he could be waiting to sign with a team later in the season. Many veteran players prefer to wait until mid-training camp to sign with teams to avoid going through the entire camp process. Bosa might be biding his time and waiting to join a team that could be a contender during the regular season and needs help with pass rushing.

Every year, veteran players around the NFL come out of retirement or free agents sign with squads in October and November, and Bosa might follow that same path.