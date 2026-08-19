Former Bills Protector of Josh Allen Signs With Top Division Rival

The Buffalo Bills could see a familiar face line up against them twice this season.

The New England Patriots announced this week that they signed veteran offensive lineman Greg Van Roten, who spent time with the Bills across his long NFL career. The Patriots held a workout with Van Roten earlier in the month, then snagged him after their first preseason game.

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The Patriots announced Van Roten’s signing on Tuesday, noting that they cut ties with tight end Mitch Van Vooren to make room on the 90-man roster. The team noted that the 36-year-old Van Roten has plenty of experience across his NFL career.