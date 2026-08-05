Ex-Bills Safety Cut Loose By New Team Days Into Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills lost a key member of the secondary to an injury less than a week into training camp, but could have a potential replacement in line.

Free agent addition C.J. Gardner-Johnson was knocked out of the team’s practice on Saturday with what initially appeared to be a major leg injury, but the team later said it was a calf strain that would not keep him out for an extended period.

The Bills may need a temporary fill-in, however, and could find it in a former player.

Darnell Savage Could Return to the Bills

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced this week that they released safety Darnell Savage, who spent part of last season with the Bills. Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy explained that the team signed safety Rayshawn Jenkins and wanted to give him a look instead.

“[Savage] came back fighting from his injury, and so on,” McCarthy said. “There’s different types of things that you look for, as far as not only on the defense but special teams. So we gave him an opportunity, and we just felt that we wanted to move forward and give Jenkins an opportunity.”

The Bills landed Savage in a roundabout transaction late last season. The team had initially claimed veteran Darius Slay off waivers, but he refused to report to the team and tried to press for his release. The Bills did not grant it, placing Slay on the reserve/did not report list and moving on to claim Savage off waivers to fill his place.

Savage appeared in two games for the Bills, including one start. He made two total tackles and defended a pass.

Bills Caught a Break With C.J. Gardner-Johnson

While the Bills may need some temporary depth at safety, Gardner-Johnson appears to be on track to return after suffering a leg injury.