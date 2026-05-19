Former Bills Second-Rounder Labeled ‘Best Fit’ to Join Packers

Former Buffalo Bills pass rusher A.J. Epenesa remains a free agent, but that could soon change in the coming weeks. As the NFL enters its summer workouts ahead of training camp in July, teams are starting to evaluate their rosters and identify potential upgrades. This could create an opportunity for Epenesa to find a new home.

ESPN’s Matt Bowen recently highlighted 14 free agents still on the market and suggested where they might fit best; he believes Epenesa would be a great match for the Green Bay Packers.

“The Packers lost rotational edge rusher Kingsley Enagbare to the Jets in free agency, so the team could add his replacement in Epenesa,” Bowen wrote on Monday. “He’s a long, powerful mover who can set the edge with his 6-foot-6, 260-pound frame. He can also create disruptive plays under new coordinator Jonathan Gannon, as he recorded 24.5 sacks and four interceptions in six seasons with the Bills.”

Buffalo selected Epenesa in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, and he played a solid role with the Bills over his six seasons. He recorded 24 sacks in 91 games. However, last season he managed only 2.5 sacks in 16 games, which might explain why Buffalo isn’t looking to re-sign him this offseason.

Epenesa Already Failed His Physical

Another reason the Bills might have passed on bringing back Epenesa is due to potential health concerns. Epenesa had actually agreed to a one-year free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns during the offseason, but he never signed it. The Browns brought Epenesa in for a physical after reaching an agreement, but they reportedly found something concerning during the exam and chose not to sign him. There may be factors regarding Epenesa’s medical situation that the public is unaware of, and it’s possible that his continued free agency isn’t solely about his performance but rather health issues.

The good news for Epenesa is that another NFL team could agree to a deal with him, especially if they conduct his physical and interpret it differently than the Browns did. Every team handles physical evaluations differently, as seen with the Baltimore Ravens, who traded for Las Vegas Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby this offseason. They weren’t happy with his physical and chose not to move forward, while other NFL teams likely would have.

Epenesa and Joey Bosa are Still on the Open Market

Epenesa isn’t the only former Bills pass rusher from last season available on the market. Joey Bosa is still out there, and Bowen believes he would be a solid fit with the San Francisco 49ers.

“Bosa has answered some availability questions over the past two seasons, playing in at least 14 games in each, and he fits as a pass rusher in Raheem Morris’ defense. Bosa played 36.3 snaps per game last season in Buffalo, finishing with five sacks, five forced fumbles and 42 pressures,” Bowen added.

“We still see Bosa’s speed-to-power ability on tape, and he still keeps high energy to make stops later in the down. He would provide quality depth for a 49ers’ pass rush that ranked last in pressure rate (24.9%) and total sacks (20) in 2025. And why not have some fun and put him next to his brother, Nick?”

The chances of Bosa joining the Bills are slim, especially since they recently signed former Miami Dolphins pass rusher Bradley Chubb and selected Clemson pass rusher T.J. Parker in the second round of this year’s draft, but heading to the 49ers could be a good fit.