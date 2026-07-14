Former Bills Veteran Looks to Make $15.9M Move Before Start of Season

The Buffalo Bills will report to training camp at the end of July, and one of their former veterans is looking to make a significant change. Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi, who spent last season with the Bills, is currently a free agent and is listing his $15.9 million house in Miami, according to a report by Mary K. Jacob in the New York Post on Tuesday.

“The 32-year-old lineman is set to put his residence at 1141 N Biscayne Point on the market for $15.9 million, The Post has learned,” Jacob wrote. “The new-construction dwelling, completed in 2026, sits behind the gates of Biscayne Point, one of Miami Beach’s most guarded enclaves — and comes with 107 feet of water frontage on a 10,236-square-foot lot.”

Jacob mentioned that Ogunjobi bought the house for $4.55 million in 2024 and put a lot of work into it.

“I designed this home for myself, and through the process I fell in love with what we created,” Ogunjobi told The Post, via Jacob. “But I’m still in my playing career, constantly moving and when the opportunity presented itself, it made sense to capitalize on it. I’m proud to have helped pave the way for what Biscayne Point is becoming, and this won’t be my last project in South Florida.”

The Bills Signed Ogunjobi Last Season

Ogunjobi has never played for the Dolphins, and if he had, there’s a chance he might have stayed in that house in Miami. However, as a free agent, he can sign with any team in the country.

The 32-year-old defensive tackle has been in the NFL for nine seasons, spending time with the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals, Pittsburgh Steelers and Buffalo Bills.

Buffalo signed Ogunjobi to a one-year, $8.3 million contract last season. He appeared in 10 games, recording 19 combined tackles and four tackles for loss. Ogunjobi wasn’t around for the first part of the season. The NFL suspended him for six games due to violating the NFL’s performance-enhancing drugs policy.

Since Ogunjobi didn’t have a great season, that could be a reason why the Bills didn’t re-sign him. There is always a chance Buffalo could sign Ogunjobi before the season starts, but for now, he isn’t in the Bills’ plans.

Buffalo Could Have a New Defense This Season

The Bills may not have re-signed Ogunjobi because they are implementing a new defense this season. After Buffalo fired head coach Sean McDermott, the newly appointed head coach Joe Brady needed to find someone else to run the defense.

Brady hired Jim Leonhard as the new defensive coordinator, and there is a chance that Ogunjobi wouldn’t have fit the new system.

Leonhard prefers to run a 3-4 defense rather than the 4-3 the Bills used under McDermott. He understands it might take a season to implement his full vision.

“I had a vision for what I want it to be, and it might not totally get there in year one,” Leonhard said in May via ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg. “We have to be real as far as who we have, what their skill sets are, and I have to be flexible as well as them.”