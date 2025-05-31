Former Bills Stars Abundant On List Of Best Available Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills are still very much in contention for a Super Bowl, despite losing for the fourth time in five years to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.
And whilst they are unlikely to be actively looking to add more free agents, the best ones remaining – according to Bleacher Report – make up some very familiar faces to the Bills Mafia.
Amari Cooper, who came over the from Cleveland Browns prior to trade deadline last fall, is the first on the list, despite very lukewarm production in Buffalo.
“Even after the 30-year-old’s vanishing act [in 2024 with the Bills], it’s surprising he hasn’t found a new home.” Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report writes, “He’s not that old and was considered a viable WR1 as recently as a year ago.
However, Cooper’s next team will also be his fifth. And after making $20 million a season on his last contract, it’s possible he has yet to receive an offer he feels befits his status.
Once he realizes his status right now is an aging receiver coming off a disastrous stint in Buffalo and playing on a one-year deal in 2025 and/or a team suffers an injury at the position, he should be scooped up.
And if Cooper can come close to recapturing his 2023 form, he will be a steal for the team that signs him.”
Two Other Buffalo Bills Alum On Top Free Agent List
Cooper was not the only one on the list, with both ex DPOY edge rusher, Von Miller and cornerback, Rasul Douglas, also present.
“Obviously, Miller isn’t the defensive force he once was—the MVP of Super Bowl 50 hasn’t logged 10 sacks in a season since posting 14.5 in 2018.” Davenport asserts, “But no active player in the NFL has more career sacks than his 129.5, and he got to the quarterback half-a-dozen times in just 279 snaps in Buffalo last year.
Miller is not an every-down player at this point in his career, but he can still be an effective situational pass-rusher.
The list of NFL teams that could use one of those isn’t short. Look for Miller to latch on somewhere as we get closer to training camp.”
Rasul Douglas’ Main Issue Comes Down To Form, Rather Than Wear-And-Tear
Whilst Miller is still effective situationally, the bigger issue for Douglas is broader form.
” [Douglas’] passer rating against of 122.0 last year was a career high, and he is struggling to find a new team after 24 games in Buffalo.
“If the 6’2″, 209-pounder can bounce back to being the quality starter at a premium position he has shown he can be, the team that takes a chance on him could land one of free agency’s bigger bargains of 2025.”
Given that Douglas did not re-sign with Green Bay, who traded him to the Bills in 2023 and were looking at expanding their options at the position, it is certainly a sign that there has been some regression from Douglas.
However, it is more than likely that, if Douglas really wants to get back on the field and is willing to take a discount, there will be a team ready to sign him in time for training camp.
