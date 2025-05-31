Former Bills Stars Abundant On List Of Best Available Free Agents

The Buffalo Bills are still very much in contention for a Super Bowl, despite losing for the fourth time in five years to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs.

And whilst they are unlikely to be actively looking to add more free agents, the best ones remaining – according to Bleacher Report – make up some very familiar faces to the Bills Mafia.

Amari Cooper, who came over the from Cleveland Browns prior to trade deadline last fall, is the first on the list, despite very lukewarm production in Buffalo.

“Even after the 30-year-old’s vanishing act [in 2024 with the Bills], it’s surprising he hasn’t found a new home.” Gary Davenport of Bleacher Report writes, “He’s not that old and was considered a viable WR1 as recently as a year ago.

However, Cooper’s next team will also be his fifth. And after making $20 million a season on his last contract, it’s possible he has yet to receive an offer he feels befits his status.

Once he realizes his status right now is an aging receiver coming off a disastrous stint in Buffalo and playing on a one-year deal in 2025 and/or a team suffers an injury at the position, he should be scooped up.