Former Super Bowl MVP Named as a Potential Bills Roster Cut

The Buffalo Bills moves over the last few seasons have seen the organization remain in the AFC playoff picture, but haven’t quite elevated them enough to see them get over the hump and into the Super Bowl.

This similar situation could see the organization shake up the roster a bit to give the team a bit more wiggle room to make the necessary free agency moves to retool their personnel to finally get past the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC.

This has one writer who covers the Bills convinced that a former Super Bowl MVP could be on the roster chopping block entering this offseason.

Von Miller Named as a Potential Roster Cut for Buffalo

Von Miller feels like a lock to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame one day in the not-so-distant future, but doesn’t exactly feel like a guarantee to stay with the Bills for the upcoming 2025 NFL season according to Sara Lawson of Buffalo Rumblings at SB Nation.

Lawson wrote, “Miller is probably the most logical and easiest roster decision this offseason. Miller is due for a $23.8 million cap hit in 2025. Releasing him will save the team just north of $8 million.”

The Bills’ salary cap situation is going to need a bit of attention this offseason. According to Spotrac, Buffalo is currently projected to $12 million over the cap entering the new league year — which means this organization is going to need to make some adjustments to contracts in the form or cuts or restructures this offseason.

Lawson added, “Other options that involve Miller include another negotiated pay cut similar to last year. Since releasing Von carries with it a $15.4 million dead cap hit, the Bills could negotiate a reduction in Von’s contract that would keep him on the team while still saving the Bills some money.”

Lawson did address the possibility of Miller restructuring his deal by saying, “Since Von’s contract is non-guaranteed, he might be willing to negotiate down from his $17.1 million base salary once again and play an incentive-laden contract. Saving the Bills a similar amount of cap space as a release would. The question here is what is a 36-year-old Von Miller worth – and is that “worth” more valuable playing somewhere else.”

Is Von Miller Still an Elite Pass Rusher?

If one were to analyze Miller’s impact on the defense during his time with the Bills, the argument could certainly be made that he simply hasn’t been productive enough to demand such a high salary. Miller has generated just 14 sacks and 41 total tackles over his 36 regular season games in a Buffalo uniform.

Additionally, Miller is going to be on the wrong side of 35 in March. The list of impact edge rushers in their upper thirties isn’t very long. The last time Miller crossed the double-digit threshold in the sack category was back in 2018, when Tom Brady was still a member of the New England Patriots.

The fact Miller still produced even six sacks at the age of 35 is impressive considering where he is at in his career, but if the two sides can’t find a reasonable financial number that is a bit more team-friendly — then the former Super Bowl MVP could be a cap casualty this offseason.