Bills Predicted to Waive Fan-Favorite RB at Final Roster Cuts

Frank Gore Jr. said he was out to “prove people wrong” after going undrafted and signing with the Buffalo Bills early this offseason.

The running back, the son of NFL great and former Bills running back Frank Gore, proved himself as a capable NFL running back in the team’s final preseason game on August 24. Gore rushed for 101 yards on 18 carries with a touchdown in the 31-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers, completing a strong stretch in training camp and the preseason.

But it may still not be enough to earn the fan-favorite running back a spot on the team’s final 53-man roster, an insider writes.

Another Role for Frank Gore Jr.

The Athletic’s Joe Buscaglia predicted that Buffalo’s running back depth chart is already set with James Cook as the starter and Ty Johnson and rookie Ray Davis as backups. Fullback Reggie Gilliam, who also plays a big role on special teams, would round out the backfield and push Gore off the roster bubble, Buscaglia wrote.

Buscaglia wrote that the Bills could still envision a role for Gore on the team, noting that the team still needs a running back for their practice squad.

“The only question is if their practice squad running back is on the roster but Frank Gore Jr. is a relatively safe bet for that role,” Buscaglia wrote.

But others question whether the Bills could get Gore through to their practice squad. Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports wrote that another team could try to claim the rookie running back for their active roster when the Bills place him on waivers.

“While Gore still faces an uphill battle when it comes to making the team’s 53-man roster, it’s safe to say that Saturday’s game helped his cause,” DeArdo wrote. “If anything, Gore’s performance this preseason could possibly lead to a spot on another team’s roster if the Bills either release him or place him on their practice squad.”

Gore has become a popular player with fans, earning some of the loudest ovations at the team’s preseason finale on Saturday.

Rookie’s Strong Connection to Buffalo

The younger Gore already had a connection to the Bills before he signed with the team this spring. When his father played for the Bills in the 2019 season, the younger Gore was a high school running back who recalls traveling to Buffalo to watch his father play.

“It was great,” Gore Jr. said, via CBS Sports. “I came to like three games. It was cold when they played the Jets at the end of the season. This is one of the most enthusiastic places I’ve ever been.”

Gore Jr. added that his father pushed him to sign with the Bills.

“Knowing that my dad wanted me here. I wanted to be here,” Gore Jr. said. “When me and Coach Skip [Kelly Skipper] met over the process, I just got the vibe that he’s the type of coach that I need to get better and the type of coach that I want to be the best player that I can possibly be.”