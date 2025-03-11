‘Freak Athlete’ Sends 5-Word Message to Bills Fans After Signing

The Buffalo Bills added some versatility to their defense on the first day of the free agency legal tampering window — and created something of a homecoming for their newest player.

The Bills agreed to terms with former Los Angeles Rams edge rusher Michael Hoecht, who has earned praise for his physical traits and versatility on defense. Shortly after the news broke, Hoecht took to social media to send a strong message to Bills fans.

Michael Hoecht Coming ‘Home’

Hoecht grew up in Oakville, Ontario, just a short trip north of the border from Buffalo. On March 10, Hoecht shared his excitement about coming home to play for the Bills.

“Bills Mafia!!! I’m coming home,” Hoecht shared in a post on X.

The Bills landed Hoecht on a three-year contract worth $21 million including $13.43 million in guaranteed money with two void years, Spotrac reported.

As Ryan Miller of the Democrat & Chronicle noted, Hoecht comes to Buffalo with a reputation as something of a do-it-all defender who can play multiple positions. Hoecht has even lined up against wide receiver DK Metcalf in coverage, earning praise from Miller for his “freakish athleticism and high motor.”

“The 6-foot-4 Hoecht ran a 4.65-second 40-yard dash at his virtual self-produced pro day in 2020, along with posting a 33.5-inch vertical jump, 7.05 seconds in the 3-cone drill and a 4.21-second shuttle,” Miller wrote. “All of the performances, though unofficial, were better than any defensive tackle at the NFL Combine in 2020, including one-tenth of a second faster than the next best 40-yard dash time.”

Hoecht is coming off a season where he had 3.0 sacks and 56 total tackles, adding two pass defenses. He also made a big impact on special teams, leading the NFL with three blocked kicks — two field goals and one punt. Over the course of his four-year career in Los Angeles, Hoecht made 13.5 sacks and 18 tackles with four pass defenses and two forced fumbles.

Bills Make Other Pass Rush Moves

The Bills already made some other moves in their pass rushing group, including the release of veteran Von Miller. The former All-Pro edge rusher struggled after his 2022 season was cut short with a torn ACL, registering no sacks when he returned the next season and just 6.0 sacks in 2024.

The Bills released Miller in a cap-saving move, but reports indicate that they are open to him returning on a new contract with less money.

The team also announced that it reached a four-year contract extension with defensive end Greg Rousseau, who led the team with 8.0 sacks in 2024.

Rousseau praised the deal, saying he was happy to be staying in Buffalo for the near future.