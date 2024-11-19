Another Ex-Bills WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their wide receiving corps in the offseason, parting ways with top receiver Stefon Diggs and allowing No. 2 Gabe Davis to leave in free agency.

There had been speculation about what both might be able to accomplish without Josh Allen throwing to them, but that question may now remain largely unanswered. Just weeks after the Houston Texans placed Diggs on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL, Davis has joined him on the sidelines.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 19 that the Jacksonville Jaguars placed Davis on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury of his own.

Disappointing Season Over for Gabe Davis

Davis saw a decline in production since joining the struggling Jaguars, making 20 catches for 239 yards with two touchdowns. Despite struggles with consistency, he was one of the biggest producers during his four seasons in Buffalo, making 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.

The Bills opted not to bring Davis back when he hit free agency, instead focusing on cutting costs as they parted ways with a number of veteran players to save on cap space. Davis signed a three-year, $39-million contract with the Jaguars in March.

In announcing that Davis was headed to season-ending injured reserve, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that the wide receiver had battled through other injuries this season.

“He is going to miss the rest of the season. It is confirmed, this morning,” Pederson said, via USA Today’s Jags Wire. “Gosh, I hate it for him. He’s battled through some injuries this season but he was in good spirits today when I saw him. But he’ll miss the remainder of the year.”

Davis’s former teammate, Diggs, was also lost for the season when he tore his ACL in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said he felt bad for Diggs given all the work he had put in.