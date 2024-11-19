Another Ex-Bills WR Suffers Season-Ending Injury After Stefon Diggs

The Buffalo Bills overhauled their wide receiving corps in the offseason, parting ways with top receiver Stefon Diggs and allowing No. 2 Gabe Davis to leave in free agency.
There had been speculation about what both might be able to accomplish without Josh Allen throwing to them, but that question may now remain largely unanswered. Just weeks after the Houston Texans placed Diggs on injured reserve with a season-ending torn ACL, Davis has joined him on the sidelines.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Nov. 19 that the Jacksonville Jaguars placed Davis on season-ending injured reserve after he suffered a knee injury of his own.
Disappointing Season Over for Gabe Davis
Davis saw a decline in production since joining the struggling Jaguars, making 20 catches for 239 yards with two touchdowns. Despite struggles with consistency, he was one of the biggest producers during his four seasons in Buffalo, making 163 catches for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns.
The Bills opted not to bring Davis back when he hit free agency, instead focusing on cutting costs as they parted ways with a number of veteran players to save on cap space. Davis signed a three-year, $39-million contract with the Jaguars in March.
In announcing that Davis was headed to season-ending injured reserve, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson noted that the wide receiver had battled through other injuries this season.
“He is going to miss the rest of the season. It is confirmed, this morning,” Pederson said, via USA Today’s Jags Wire. “Gosh, I hate it for him. He’s battled through some injuries this season but he was in good spirits today when I saw him. But he’ll miss the remainder of the year.”
Davis’s former teammate, Diggs, was also lost for the season when he tore his ACL in a win over the Indianapolis Colts. Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud said he felt bad for Diggs given all the work he had put in.
“It sucks,” Stroud said, via NFL.com. “It’s not easy, it’s not something that I just have a bunch of words for. … I just really feel bad for him. He’s worked extremely hard. I think he was having one of the best times he’s ever had on a team, at least that’s what he’s told us. I just feel for him and praying for him. Hoping he keeps his head up high and know he’ll bounce back even stronger.”
Other former Bills veterans have struggled with new teams, including cornerback Tre’Davious White who joined the Los Angeles Rams last offseason but was shipped to the Baltimore Ravens at the trade deadline.
Bills Revamped Wide Receiving Corps
The Bills have jumped out to their best start in more than 30 years thanks in part to a revamped wide receiving corps that has allowed Allen to more evenly spread out the targets. The team used its top draft pick on rookie Keon Coleman while bringing in veteran Curtis Samuel, then acquired Pro Bowler Amari Cooper at the trade deadline.
The acquisitions have helped give the Bills a balanced attack, with five players who have at least 20 receptions and 11 different players with at least one receiving touchdown.
