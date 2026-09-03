8-Year Veteran Defender Shares Lofty Comparison to Bills D-Line

The Buffalo Bills‘ defensive line got some lofty comparisons ahead of the 2026 NFL season.

Buffalo has finished training camp, completed its 53-man roster, and set its practice squad. The Bills overhauled their defense this year as Jim Leonhard is now the defensive coordinator and is switching them to a 3-4 defense.

The Bills open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Buffalo Bills Safety Praises Defensive Line

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Bills veteran safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, who’s entering his eighth NFL season, gave some lofty expectations to the team’s defensive line.

Gardner-Johnson won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles and believes this Bills defensive line is similar to that one. That Eagles defensive line caused chaos as they sacked Patrick Mahomes six times, so it’s a lofty expectation for the Bills’ defensive line.

“I don’t want to put no bulletin board material up there, but they’re like the line that I played with in the Super Bowl. I got guys up front,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Some drafted guys, TJ Parker, Zane (Durant), we got name guys that can make plays, we not just depending on one guy. Go out there, rotate, and keep them fresh.”

Gardner-Johnson said he didn’t want to make any bulletin board material, but did just that. He compared the Bills’ defensive line to the Eagles’ defensive line that dominated en route to a Super Bowl win.

If Buffalo’s defensive line can even come close to the Eagles’ defensive line, the Bills’ defense will be scary and could be the missing piece of the team. As in the past couple of years, it has been Buffalo’s defense that has let them down in the playoffs.

Gardner-Johnson Explains Why he Signed With Buffalo

The Bills signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason to bolster the secondary and be a leader.

Gardner-Johnson said the main reason why he signed with the Bills was Josh Allen and the chance to win.

“The chance to win with a good quarterback. Josh (Allen) is phenomenal,” Gardner-Johnson said. “[Be] a part of a team that has a fighting chance every Sunday, and I just have to [rebuild] and [find] my identity again … go out there [and] just be you playing football with guys that [have] been playing at a high caliber. Surrounding myself with superstars.”

Gardner-Johnson is entering his 8th NFL season. He spent last year with the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears. Between the two, he appeared in 13 games as he recorded 66 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 1 forced fumble.

Buffalo is a 1.5-point favorite against Houston in Week 1.