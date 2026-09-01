Bills GM Reveals Concerning Injury Update to Starting Safety

The Buffalo Bills could be without starting safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson in Week 1.

Buffalo signed Gardner-Johnson this offseason to bolster the secondary and start opposite Cole Bishop at safety. However, Gardner-Johnson has dealt with injuries in camp, and he might not be available for Week 1, according to general manager Brandon Beane.

“I think it was something different than what he did the first time. He’s getting better, progressing. I don’t want to say who would be playing and who’s not. … We will know more next week, a guy like him, his status for Game 1,” Beane said.

If Gardner-Johnson can’t play Week 1, it would be a big blow to the Bills’ defense. Buffalo would likely turn to Damar Hamlin or promote Geno Stone from the practice squad to start in Gardner-Johnson’s place.

However, with the Bills not playing their first game until Sept. 13, there is time for Gardner-Johnson to heal and be ready for Week 1.

Gardner-Johnson played in 13 games between the Houston Texans and Chicago Bears last season, recording 66 tackles, 3 sacks, and 2 interceptions.

Gardner-Johnson Dealt With Injury in Camp

In training camp, Gardner-Johnson was helped off the field after suffering a non-contact injury.

At the time, there was some worry he would be out for the season, but it was revealed he had a calf strain.

“We’re fortunate. Anytime you see a lower body extremity injury, and in the manner in which some of those happen, there’s always a bad possibility with it. But we got good news, and we’ll see how his body recovers,” Bills head coach Joe Brady said.

The injury happened in early August, and Beane said it’s now a different injury Gardner-Johnson is dealing with.

Gardner-Johnson Explains Decision to Sign With Bills

In free agency, Gardner-Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Bills, and he was eager to land in Buffalo.

Gardner-Johnson said he wanted to sign with the Bills as he felt like it gives him a chance to win.

“A chance to win with a good quarterback. Josh (Allen) is phenomenal,” Gardner-Johnson said. “[Be] a part of a team that has a fighting chance every Sunday, and I just have to [rebuild] and [find] my identity again … go out there [and] just be you playing football with guys that [have] been playing at a high caliber. Surrounding myself with superstars.”

Gardner-Johnson, meanwhile, felt like the Bills defense also needed a spark.

“I feel like defense needs the entertainment, too,” Gardner-Johnson said. “Offense has all the accolades and the cameras, so the defense, give a little spark to it.”

Buffalo opens its season on the road on Sept. 13 against the Texans.