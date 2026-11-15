Geno Smith Injury Update: Bill Deliver Massive Hit on Jets QB

The Buffalo Bills launched an unrelenting attack on New York Jets quarterback Geno Smith in Sunday’s Week 10 game, ultimately sending the veteran starter to the sideline with a possible concussion.

“Jets rookie QB Cade Klubnik has replaced Geno Smith, who is being evaluated for a concussion,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on Sunday.

The hit that put Smith out, from Bills linebacker Terrel Bernard, came late in the first half when Bernard appeared to leave his feet to level the 36-year-old Smith.

“Bills LB Terrel Bernard literally leaps off his feet to launch himself into Geno Smith, and there is no penalty,” Heed the Call pod’s Dan Hanzus wrote on his official X account on Sunday. “Geno flat on his back and injured as they go to break. If that happens to Josh Allen, the NFL would send in the National Guard.”

Smith returned to the game after clearing the concussion protocol and after one drive from Klubnik, but was out again and headed to the locker room by the start of the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.

“Geno Smith just got jacked up,” Roto Wire’s Ian Hartitz wrote on his official X account.

The Bills led 10-6 before Smith’s injury. Klubnik led the Jets to a field goal on the first drive of the second half, cutting the score to 10-9 early in the third quarter.

Jets Rookie QB Cade Klubnik Dropped in Draft

Klubnik was selected by the Jets in the 4th round (No. 110 overall) out of Clemson in the 2026 NFL Draft — a steep drop from where he was initially projected to land.

Before his final season at Clemson, Klubnik was projected as a lock to go in the first round.

Instead, Klubnik got exposed in his final college season and watched the bottom fall out of his draft stock, with ESPN’s Jordan Reid dropping him to a 6th-round pick in his final mock draft in April.

“Star: Clemson QB Cade Klubnik is rated as the No. 1 QB in the 2026 NFL Draft class, according to Mel Kiper and Matt Miller,” NFL influencer Dov Kleiman wrote on his official X account in May 2025. “Klubnik in 2024 threw for a career-high 3,639 yards, 36 TDs, and 6 INTs with a 63.4 completion percentage in 14 games. He also rushed for 463 yards and seven TDs. Is Klubnik the best signal caller in next year’s class?”

Kiper Projected Klubnik as Third QB Taken

Not everyone totally cut bait on Klubnik.

ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. still believed there was a chance he could be the 3rd quarterback selected following projected No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and Alabama’s Ty Simpson.

Klubnik ended up being the fifth quarterback selected following Mendoza and Simpson in the 1st round, followed by Miami’s Carson Beck (Arizona Cardinals) and Penn State’s Drew Allar (Pittsburgh Steelers) in the 3rd round.