Bills Quickly Bring Back Key $6M Free Agent Ahead of Season

After all the roster cuts went down on August 30th, the Buffalo Bills have already brought back one of the notable cuts — $6 million free agent safety Geno Stone.

“Sources: The #Bills are signing veteran S Geno Stone to the practice squad, and the expectation is he’ll be on the active roster on game day,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz tweeted out on August 31st.

Stone, 27, is a durable safety who hasn’t missed a game since his rookie year back in 2021. He’s tallied over 300 total tackles along with two sacks, one forced fumble, and 14 interceptions in his career.

Stone signed a one-year deal worth up to $6 million this offseason and should find himself on the 53-man roster come Week 1, according to Schultz.

Bills Quickly Bring Back Safety Geno Stone

Geno Stone will join safeties Damar Hamlin, C.J. Gardner Johnson (he’s more of a hybrid cornerback/safety), Cole Bishop, rookie Jalon Kilgore, and Sam Franklin Jr. on the roster.

Initially, when the Bills released Stone, Joe Buscaglia of The Athletic had this to say:

“Geno Stone came into training camp with every opportunity to be their primary backup. Hamlin flatly outplayed him at every turn, and Stone ultimately made himself susceptible to being cut. Stone’s exit paves the way for two things. First, the rookie Kilgore could get additional practice reps if he earns them. Second, to use Hancock as a backup safety in addition to his backup nickel role. Also, given Hancock’s skill set, don’t be surprised if the Bills have identified him as the player they’ll use in dime defense. Stone was in the running for that role.”

Stone still has plenty of room to grow, and he’s worked hard since being drafted in the seventh round by the Baltimore Ravens back in 2021. In fact, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta had some extremely high praise for Stone, calling him one of the best seventh-round selections that the organization has ever had.

“Geno might be the best seventh-round pick that we’ve ever had – playmaker, attitude, special teams. [He had] just an excellent season [in 2023]. He has been cut, been brought back. Just, I love his cerebral nature, [and] I love his attitude on the field. He fancies himself an overachiever; I love that about him. He’s put himself in an awesome position.”

Damar Hamlin Comments on New Defensive Scheme

With Damar Hamlin set to take on a bigger role at safety, he said he feels confident in the new defensive 3-4 scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

“I’m fully confident in our rush; I’m fully confident in our scheme,” Hamlin said. “Fully confident in our coverage across the board and in our tools. I’m fully confident in our game plan, our coaches, every which way. I really believe we can get the job done.”

Hamlin also added that the new scheme doesn’t come without some challenges, but he’s still enjoying the process.

“It’s been an adjustment, but it’s fun having new challenges. I love having expectations on me as a player; to be able to expect at a high-level in a new defense in such a short time is something I have enjoyed.”