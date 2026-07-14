Bills Get Good News on 6-foot-7, 331-Pound Starter

One of the big surprises from the 2025 season in terms of the Buffalo Bills defense was that 6-foot-7, 331-pound defensive tackle Deone Walker stepped seamlessly into the role of a full-time starter.

That success is why The Athletic’s Tim Graham predicts Walker, a 2025 4th-round pick (No. 109 overall), will be Buffalo’s top breakout star in 2026.

“The 2025 fourth-round draft pick started every game after the season opener, making a strong impression at a position of need,” Graham wrote on July 13. “Walker’s offseason mission has been conditioning to play all three downs. He said in June he had slimmed from last year’s playing weight of 338 pounds to 328 pounds. By a large margin, he led all Bills defensive linemen with 37 run stops. Walker recorded two half-sacks with 16 pressures. His eight tackles for losses finished behind only edge rusher Joey Bosa, and his four pass breakups tied for fourth behind three defensive backs. Walker, who just turned 22 in March, added two more pass breakups and snagged his first interception in the playoffs.”

Walker also had a signature moment in the playoffs — an interception against the Denver Broncos in a 33-30 overtime loss in the AFC Divisional Round.

Walker’s 40-Yard Dash Time Damaged Draft Stock

There’s an interesting parallel between the start of Walker’s college career and start of his pro career that’s worth pointing out.

As he did with the Bills in 2026, Walker’s freshman season at the University of Kentucky in 2022 started as a reserve. As he did with the Bills, Walker became a starter shortly after the start of his 1st season on the way to becoming a 3-time All-SEC pick in 3 seasons before leaving school early to enter the NFL Draft.

Walker didn’t rise above the 4th round thanks in large part to concerns about his speed — he ran the 40-yard dash in a disastrous 5.36 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine.

Walker was named to the NFL’s All-Rookie Team. That’s already a really stout return on investment on his 4-year, $5.24 million contract.

“A defensive lineman with rare traits, Walker might require a heavier lean on projection over tape,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 2025. “He’s tight-hipped and too upright to really sink in and command the gaps as an even-front defensive tackle. His success rate rises once he’s able to kick out wider in the alignment and engage in more man-to-man battles. Consistent pocket pressure could come if he starts playing with better aggression to overwhelm protection with physical gifts. The tape was better in 2023 and there were times in 2024 that his conditioning showed up as an issue. Walker’s traits and upside could make him a more consistent NFL talent if he improves his technique and ramps up his motor.”

Bills Defensive Line Poised for Boost From Veteran

Perhaps the biggest lift Walker is going to get in his continued development will be the return of veteran Ed Oliver in 2026.

Oliver only played 3 regular-season games in 2026 due to ankle and biceps injuries but was able to return for the playoff loss to the Broncos.

“It’s not hard to envision a scenario where Oliver becomes one of the biggest reasons Buffalo fields a top defense this season,” Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Mike Straw wrote. “He’s shown glimpses of having figured it out. And now, in a new defense under Jim Leonhard, the opportunity has never been greater. The question now is whether Oliver can put together that level of play over the course of a full season. If he does, Buffalo’s defense could be much better than many people expect.”