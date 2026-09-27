Bills Get D.J. Moore Injury News Hours Before Chargers Game

While most teams seem like battering rams for bad injury news, the unbeaten Buffalo Bills flipped the script on Sunday ahead of a Week 3 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

First, the Bills found out that wide receiver Keon Coleman would play after a week of doubt.

Then, the best news of all.

“Bills WR D.J. Moore, listed as questionable for today due to a shoulder injury, is expected to play vs. the Chargers, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account.

“DJ Moore will be ACTIVE as I anticipated,” Dr. Jesse Morse wrote on his official X account. “He’s a DAWG, but will be at moderate risk of reinjury.”

Moore had 5 receptions for 100 yards and 1 touchdown in a Week 1 win over the Houston Texans but was hurt early in a Week 2 win over the Detroit Lions.

Massive Praise for Moore After Opening Win

Sports Illustrated’s Eva Geithem called Moore the NFL’s “Top Offseason Addition” after his sparkling Week 1 debut.

“After they had struggled in recent matchups against the Texans, the Bills’ offense was explosive against Houston on Sunday, racking up 36 points and 409 yards of offense,” Geithem wrote on September 15. “One reason for the improvement? The addition of D.J. Moore. the Bills’ prior lack of top-end receivers made it hard for them to challenge the Texans’ defense, but with Moore—and tight end Dalton Kincaid being healthy—they were able to create big plays in the passing game and score 36 points. Case in point, Moore averaged 20 yards per catch as he hauled in five passes for 100 yards and a touchdown. The Bills had to pay a steep trade price to land Moore (a second-round pick for Moore and a fifth), but if he continues to have this positive of an impact on the passing game, it will be well worth the cost.”

Bills Took on D.J. Moore’s Massive Contract

While Moore’s production with the Bears in 2025 left a lot to be desired — the bigger risk with him is the 4-year, $110 million contract extension he signed before the 2024 season, even if he did clear 1 year off the end of it by converting $22.1 million into a signing bonus just 1 week after the trade to the Bills.

Moore’s 2024 deal followed career highs of 96 receptions, 1,364 yards, and 9 total touchdowns in 2023. He followed that with 966 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2024, then a dismal 682 yards and 6 touchdowns in 2025 as the Bears won the NFC North Division.

While Moore’s salary cap hit is $6.752 million in 2026, it balloons up to $28.9 million in 2027. The Bills don’t have a manageable out in the contract until 2028, when cutting him would incur a dead cap hit of approximately $13.3 million