Buffalo Bills Make Greg Rousseau Announcement Before Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills made an announcement about Greg Rousseau ahead of their Week 4 NFL game.

Buffalo is coming off a comeback win over the Los Angeles Chargers to improve to 3-0. The Bills will host the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 4 NFL action.

Buffalo is a 6.5-point favorite over the Patriots at home on Sunday.

Buffalo Bills Make Greg Rousseau Announcement

Before the Bills play the Patriots on Sunday, Buffalo revealed star pass rusher Greg Rousseau was named AFC Defensive Player of the Month.

“GROOOOOOT‼️ Greg Rousseau is the AFC Defensive Player of the Month,” the Bills wrote on X.

Rousseau is in the midst of a career year and has been a key part of Buffalo’s pass rush. Through three games, he’s recorded 6 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 15 tackles, 8 tackles for loss and 1 pass defensed.

Rousseau curently leads the NFL in sacks with six, they are the most by a Bills player through the first three games of a season in franchise history.

Buffalo selected Rousseau 30th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He’s in his sixth NFL season and still is just 26-years-old. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $80 million extension.

Rousseau Explains Hot Start

Buffalo’s defense has been led by Rousseau who’s been one of the best pass rushers in the NFL.

Rousseau has shown flashes of being dominant in the past, but this is another level for him. After another two-sack game, Rousseau told Jordan Schultz on The Schultz Report that the new scheme is freeing him up.

“I feel like sometimes it’s easy to get caught up in the numbers, but I feel like I was rushing good before in the previous few years. But I’d definitely say, man, the scheme’s been great. Just being able to stand up and kind of get on my angle and kind of have more space, be able to get to my length more,” Rousseau told Schultz.

Rousseau also credited the other players on the defensive line for getting him open.

“You got Deone, Ed, in the interior doing what they’re doing,” Rousseau said. “Even like Dewayne Carter in the last game. It’s like taking candy from a baby. You know what I’m saying? Like when they’re getting vertical or they’re doing their thing, they’re penetrating or whatever, working off them.

“It makes it real easy. And vice versa. The edges, same way when we come inside or if we have an X or whatever, whatever we’re running or twist game, like just all being connected up front. That’s how you take that next step to really getting the quarterback down and executing on late in games.”

Buffalo will host New England on Sunday before playing the Los Angeles Rams on Monday Night Football.