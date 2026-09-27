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Bills’ Greg Rousseau Garners Major News Attention After Week 3 Win

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HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 13: Greg Rousseau #15 of the Buffalo Bills reacts in the first half against the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Buffalo Bills fans can’t help but smile after watching the monster start of the season that pass rusher Greg Rousseau has enjoyed.

According to Buffalo Bills PR, Rousseau has the most sacks in team history (6.0) through the first three games of the season, along with leading the NFL in sacks and becoming the third player ever to have three straight 2.0+ sack games to open a season (1984 Mark Gastineau and 1998 Kevin Greene).

He signed a four-year, $80 million extension just one offseason ago, and it’s already looking like a steal for a player who’s quickly becoming one of, if not the best, pass rusher in the NFL.

Buffalo Bills Pass Rusher Greg Rousseau Makes History Amid Hot Start to the Season

Greg Rousseau
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Michael Hoecht #55 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates with Greg Rousseau #15 after his six-yard sack of Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter of the game at Highmark Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images)

After the 24-16 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers, head coach Joe Brady commented on Greg Rousseau’s hot start to the season, saying, “He’s confident right now. I think that’s where he’s at right now. I’m gonna remind him tomorrow – no one gives a damn. Let’s do it again tomorrow.”

“One of the best things to happen so far this season has been the emergence of Greg Rousseau as a lethal pass rusher,” Bills fan Mike Bundt said on X. “He’s always been a very good, well rounded defensive end but he’s been on a terror to open the season with six sacks and three consecutive multi-sack games!”

A major part of Rousseau’s hot start is thanks to first-year defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard switching the Bills’ base defense from 4-3 to 3-4, allowing guys like Rousseau to unlock their untapped potential.

Leonhard commented on the decision to make the switch during the offseason, saying, “I think there is a level of versatility in there that is exciting to think about. I am big on flexibility and being able to play to your best players and force offenses to try to find your issues and to have to deal with their own problems, not always being reactive.”

Deone Walker Comments on Rousseau’s Breakout Season

Deone Walker
GettyORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 27: Buffalo Bills head coach Joe Brady talks with Deone Walker #96 of the Buffalo Bills before on the field before a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Highmark Stadium on September 27, 2026 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

The amazing part of Greg Rousseau’s dominant start to the season is it gives other guys on defense advantageous opportunities to make plays, and it’s part of the reason why second-year defensive tackle Deone Walker has enjoyed a great start to the season.

Walker is leading all Bills’ defensive tackles in multiple categories and becoming a huge part of the defensive line, already tallying seven tackles, four stops, one sack, and nine total pressures with a 90.1 overall grade by Pro Football Focus (2nd out of 122 qualified defensive linemen).

When talking about Rousseau after the win against Los Angeles, Walker said, “He’s great. That’s my founding Titan brother. It’s so easy to play with him because he’s so long that, if he makes the inside move, I can see that so easily to just wrap up off of him. It’s so easy for him to get up off his spot that it makes my job ten times easier.”

Isaac Zuniga is a sports reporter covering the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders, and Buffalo Bills. He has also covered major sporting events, including the 2026 Super Bowl, 2026 Winter Olympics, and 2026 World Cup. More about Isaac Zuniga

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Bills’ Greg Rousseau Garners Major News Attention After Week 3 Win

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