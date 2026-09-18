Greg Rousseau Made Buffalo Bills History During Week 2 Win Against Lions

The Buffalo Bills are off to a 2-0 start and star pass rusher Greg Rousseau made history on Thursday.

Buffalo picked up a 41-31 win over the Detroit Lions in the Bills’ home opener, which also served as the first regular-season game at the new Highmark Stadium.

The Bills will now host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sept. 27 in Week 3.

Greg Rousseau Made Buffalo Bills History

In Week 1, Rousseau was a key part of the Bills’ defense as he recorded 2 sacks against the Houston Texans.

Rousseau followed it up with another 2-sack game in Week 2 against the Lions. With another 2-sack game, Rousseau became the first Bills player since Bruce Smith to record two or more sacks in each of the first two games of the season.

“Through two games, you’ve seen the kind of impact of what the scheme can do for him and his confidence in it,” Bills head coach Joe Brady said about Rousseau after the Bills’ Week 2 win against Detroit.

Buffalo selected Rousseau 30th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. The pass rusher has had mixed results, but in his sixth NFL season, the 26-year-old looks like he’s starting to find his footing.

Rousseau is also having much more success under Jim Leonhard’s 3-4 defense.

“I feel like I’ve always been a good player,” Rousseau said. “I feel super underrated, but it’s cool, it’s part of the game.”

Rousseau is in the first year of his four-year, $80 million deal with the Bills.

Buffalo sacked Jared Goff four times on Thursday en route to the 41-31 win.

Buffalo’s Offense Showing Off in Joe Brady Era

The Bills are 2-0 in the Joe Brady era.

Brady is an offensive-minded head coach, and he’s put an emphasis on wanting the ball first to set the tone early. He did that again on Thursday as the Bills got the ball and got out to a quick 21-0 lead.

“I’ve said all along, it was important for us, and I wanted to take the ball in this environment and set the tone,” Brady said postgame. “I thought we had some good third downs, we finished in the end zone, and that stadium was electric. That was the start that we needed.”

The Bills offense has looked stellar, while the defense has struggled through two weeks. But the team now has plenty of time to get ready for the Chargers in Week 3.