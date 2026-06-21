The Buffalo Bills will look to get over the hump next season, and a major part of their success will depend on pass rusher Greg Rousseau.

Rousseau has been one of, if not the most consistent defender on the Bills, racking up 35+ total tackles, 4+ sacks, and double-digit pressures since he was a rookie back in 2021.

Unfortunately, he hasn’t quite reached superstar status like Myles Garrett, Micah Parsons, and T.J. Watt are hailed as. However, according to Fox Sports’ Ben Arthur, this season could be the year Rousseau reaches new heights.

Bills’ Greg Rousseau Receives Encouraging Message Ahead of 2026 Season

Arthur wrote more on how the addition of Bradley Chubb could lead to Greg Rousseau becoming the Bills’ biggest X-factor heading into the 2026-27 NFL season.

“Free-agent acquisition Bradley Chubb is the Bills’ new No. 1 pass rusher, which could create more favorable matchups for Rousseau, who had seven sacks last season. A former first-round pick, Rousseau is key to helping new defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard’s defense come together. If he can take a step forward in his sixth NFL season, Rousseau would be a game-changer for what’s been an average pass rush.”

Rousseau really stepped up his game after a quiet start to the 2025 season. In the final five games of the 2025 season, he had 17 tackles, three tackles for loss, four sacks, and 12 quarterback hits.

Pro Football Focus also pinned Rousseau as the No. 64 player in PFF’s top 101 players from last season, writing, “Rousseau tallied an 80.0-plus PFF overall grade for the fourth straight season in 2025, with his 86.3 mark ranking eighth among edge defenders. He excelled against the run, where he topped the position in PFF run-defense grade (85.1). Rousseau also racked up 63 quarterback pressures as a pass rusher.”

The hope is Rousseau can keep up that momentum.

Signing Bradley Chubb This Offseason Could Pay Dividends for Rousseau

Arthur mentioned how the Bills signing Chubb to a three-year, $43.5 million deal means he’ll be the team’s No. 1 pass rusher, but it doesn’t look to be that way. Personally, it seems like adding Chubb could be the key to Greg Rousseau becoming the team’s No. 1 pass rusher, giving him a chance to finally eclipse double-digit sack numbers in Year 6.

Regardless, the addition of Chubb could change everything on defense for Buffalo.

“Hunger is through the roof, man,” Chubb said regarding only playing in one playoff game since being drafted back in 2018. “I talked to the team and said that’s my biggest goal is to win games. In the league, you start off young and first you want to get your feet under you, make a name for yourself. Then you want to get paid. And then the championship stuff comes down the line. But I’ve been in that mindset for a while. It just hasn’t happened for me unfortunately, but that’s what I’m here now for.”

People forget that Chubb had 8.5 sacks in 2025 with the Miami Dolphins and is still just 29 years old. He’ll be more than just a mentor to Rousseau, and Rousseau will be more than just a sidekick for Chubb.