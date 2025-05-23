‘Hard Knocks’ Won’t Be the Only TV Drama Featuring the Bills This Year

Members of Bills Mafia are getting their big breaks and will be coming to a small screen near you.

The Buffalo Bills are being featured as this year’s NFL-related Hallmark Channel Christmas movie. Some of the most hardcore Bills fans got a casting call to appear as extras in this year’s NFL-themed film, which will center around the Bills this year.

“I’m most excited for maybe my grandkids to catch me in a little quick scene,” Bills fan Monique DuRant told WGRZ. “It’s like… perfect, perfect. Anything representing the Bills, I want to be a part of it, and when you throw Hallmark in there? Perfect combination.”

The unnamed holiday movie — its working title is “Holiday Film: A Bills Love Story” will also feature Bills players like offensive lineman Dion Dawkins and long snapper Reid Ferguson.

“I think it’s a cool opportunity to show what we’re all about,” Ferguson told WGRZ. “The culture we’ve got here — we’ve got a great locker room, a great group of guys, great coaches — really just an overall great organization.”

Out In Full Force

Appearing in a movie based on a your favorite NFL team may seem like a no-brainer for football fans, especially those of Bills Mafia.

But, just as Buffalo’s raucous fan base is undyingly loyal to its favorite team, so too was it required to fully commit to the film, even as extras.

Fans who wanted to participate needed to fill out a form, and those that were chosen were required to pay their own way to Western New York. They were asked to appear in their winter-style Bills clothing and were requested to stay on set for 8-12 hours.

Still, that wasn’t too much for most Bills supporters, who brave the elements to attend — and even tailgate at — games at Highmark Stadium every year. The community has rallied around the team, through thick, thin and thinner — like four straight Super Bowl losses, a 21-year playoff-win drought and as Buffalo still seeks its first Super Bowl championship.

It’s a big year for the Bills in pop culture, since aside from the movie, Buffalo was chosen as the subject of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” for the first time in the show’s nearly two-and-a-half decade history.

“Everyone looked at us as the small little team, and now we’re in the spotlight,” Bills fan Hal Herman told WGRZ. “Now we’re gonna be on all the primetime spots; I can’t wait for the new season to start.”

A Budding Holiday Tradition

The Bills movie will be the second Hallmark Christmas film based on an NFL team.

Last season, Hallmark released “Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story,” which featured Buffalo’s AFC rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The movie starred Hunter King, Tyler Hynes, Megyn Price, Diedrich Bader and Ed Begley Jr., with Chiefs cameos like coach Andy Reid, ex-quarterback Trent Green, plus modern Chiefs players Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Mecole Hardman, George Karlaftis and of course Donna Kelce, mom of tight end Travis Kelce. The film received 6.4 stars on IMDB.

So even though Ferguson and Dawkins were revealed as Bills who will be featured in the film, Hallmark seems likely to recruit other current or ex-Buffalo players to appear in the 2025 version of its NFL Christmas movie.