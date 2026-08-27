How to Watch Bills in Preseason Finale: Tonight’s Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Buffalo Bills close out their preseason schedule tonight with the last of 3 exhibition games by hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch tonight’s game:

Who: Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills

What: Preseason finale for both teams

Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

When: 7 p.m. EST

TV: NFL Network

Odds: BUF -3, O/U 34.5

The Bills are trying to close out the preseason with an unbeaten record after wins over the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo Bills Close to Finalizing 53-Man Roster

The biggest story for the Bills will be watching to see what players make a final case for making the 53-man roster by showing out in the preseason finale — roster cuts are due by the NFL on August 30.

“While this roster largely carries over familiar faces on the offensive side of the ball, some tough decisions will have to be made on defense,” ESPN’s Alaina Getzenberg wrote on August 24. “This is the first year of transitioning to coordinator Jim Leonhard’s new scheme, and the players who fit it best will translate to roster decisions that could look different than previous seasons. There are close calls to be made at multiple groups, including inside linebacker, outside cornerback and offensive line.”

When Do Bills Open Regular Season Schedule?

The Bills went 12-5 in 2025 and advanced to the AFC Divisional Round, where they lost a heartbreaking game to the Denver Broncos in overtime — 1 that ended with a controversial finish on a “did he or didn’t he?” interception of Bills quarterback by Broncos cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian that set up the Broncos’ game-winning field goal.

The Bills open the 2026 regular season on Sunday, September 13 on the road against the Houston Texans at 1 p.m. EST, with the game televised on CBS.

Buffalo returns home in Week 2 to face the Detroit Lions and “officially” open their new, $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium.