How to Watch Bills Play Lions on Thursday Night Football: Kickoff Time, TV & Odds

The Buffalo Bills have a momentous home opener on Thursday Night Football against the Detroit Lions in Week 2 — the official opening of $2.2 billion Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

That Buffalo gets to face another Super Bowl contender is just the icing on the cake.

Here’s everything you need to know to watch the Bills play the Lions:

Who: Detroit Lions (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0)

Detroit Lions (1-0) at Buffalo Bills (1-0) When: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York)

Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, New York) TV: Amazon Prime Video (streaming only)

Amazon Prime Video (streaming only) Odds: BUF -5.5, O/U 54.5

Bills Logged NFL’s Most Impressive Week 1 Win

Buffalo went on the road to face another legit Super Bowl contender in Week 1 and posted a 36-30 win over the Houston Texans — a game in which they looked dominant against arguably the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

ESPN put the Bills at No. 1 in its NFL Power Rankings following Week 1 — up from No. 3 in the preseason rankings.

From ESPN: “D.J. Moore’s five catches for 100 yards were somewhat aided when Houston safety Reed Blankenship went for an interception and missed badly, giving Moore an easy path to a 43-yard touchdown. However, Moore also did a lot of things that didn’t end up in his standard receiving totals. He drew a 46-yard pass interference penalty and later an illegal contact flag. He also slapped away what appeared to be a very likely interception for Houston safety Calen Bullock. It was everything the Bills could have asked for when they traded for Moore in March.”

Lions Avoided Embarrassing Loss in Season Opener

The flipside of the Bills’ win over the Texans was the Lions escaping with a 31-30 overtime win — at home — over the lowly New Orleans Saints.

The Saints went for the win in overtime but came up short on a failed 2-point conversion attempt after trailing the Lions 21-0 with 8:24 remaining in the 3rd quarter.

“Drew Petzing’s first game as the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator was a whole bunch of fine,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote on September 15. “Detroit’s execution wasn’t great early, and the Lions did put 31 points on the board. However, the offense seemed to lack rhythm for long stretches and finished just 5-of-13 on third down. More concerning was the fact that Detroit’s defense was about as stiff as a warm pat of margarine in the second half against the New Orleans Saints. The Lions escaped with a win, but they don’t feel like title contenders and should feel very fortunate to be 1-0.”