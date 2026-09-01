Bills Fan Favorite Wasn’t Offered Practice Squad Spot Despite Reports

The Buffalo Bills didn’t offer a fan favorite a spot on their practice squad despite reports.

Buffalo released running back Ian Wheeler on NFL cutdown day, as the United Bowl Most Valuable Player and UFL champion impressed in camp.

Wheeler had a tall task in making the roster, as Buffalo had James Cook, Ray Davis and Ty Johnson as their three running backs. In camp, Wheeler impressed and became a fan favorite, but he didn’t make the roster.

After being released, former NFL scout Greg Gabriel claimed Wheeler turned down the Bills practice squad invite.

“Ian Wheeler had a strong preseason in Buffalo. Looked like his rookie year. Regained his speed. I’m told he turned down Bills PS. Wonder where he goes. Better than Ahmed IMO,” Gabriel wrote on X.

However, after the Bills practice squad was revealed, DraftDiamonds on X – who is phenomenal at tracking UDFA signings and practice squad moves – revealed that Buffalo didn’t offer Wheeler a spot on the practice squad.

“There are reports that Ian Wheeler turned down an opportunity to sign with the Bills practice squad, That is not true. He was not offered an opportunity. I just don’t want it to look like he turned it down. He Absolutely LOVED Buffalo and their fans, he would have signed that deal ASAP, per my source,” Draft Diamonds wrote on X.

The Bills opted to keep Frank Gore Jr. on the practice squad and not Wheeler. So, the former UFL running back will now look to sign elsewhere, but he wasn’t on any NFL team’s initial practice squad ahead of the season.

Wheeler Impressed Bills Staff

Buffalo signed Wheeler after he impressed in the UFL.

Although he didn’t have a full offseason with the Bills, Wheeler impressed the coaching staff during his time in Buffalo.

“He didn’t get an offseason with us,” Brady said. “Goes straight from playing in the UFL… straight into it. … He didn’t get an offseason, and to come in here and be able to take valuable reps and not blink and take the coaching, I’m very pleased. It’s obvious how he played in the UFL. He’s been a great addition for us.”

Wheeler, meanwhile, had interest from other NFL teams after his UFL stint but felt like the Bills were a good fit for him.

“I saw this opportunity to compete on a very seasoned roster, on a roster that has had a lot of success these last few years,” Wheeler said. “It’s definitely exciting to be granted the opportunity to be back in the league and nonetheless with a team like this.”

Ultimately, Buffalo opted to release Wheeler before NFL cutdown day, and he remains a free agent.

Buffalo Announces Practice Squad Roster

The Bills announced they have signed 17 players to their practice squad for the 2026 NFL season.

14 of the 17 players Buffalo signed Monday were with the team during training camp and preseason. The Bills’ practice squad is as follows:

G Nick Broeker

QB Shane Buechele

DL Travis Clayton

DB Te’Cory Couch

RB Frank Gore Jr.

WR Stephen Gosnell

ILB Keonta Jenkins

OLB Andre Jones Jr.

T Chase Lundt

WR Ja’Mori Maclin

WR Trent Sherfield Sr.

S Geno Stone

CB Kani Walker

CB Anthony Kendall

WR Greg Dortch

LB Shaq Thompson

T Jedrick Wills Jr.

The newcomers are wide receiver Greg Dortch, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson, who returns to the team, and former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. at tackle.