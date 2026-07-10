Insider Reveals Bills ‘Sneaky Trade Candidates’ Ahead of Training Camp

The Buffalo Bills could look to trade away some players ahead of the start of the 2026 NFL season.

Buffalo has bolstered its roster this offseason, and there will be some impact players competing for roster spots. The Bills added more depth to the offensive and defensive lines, which could lead to some players being traded.

Ahead of the Bills beginning training camp, insider Ryan Talbot of NYUP.com named a couple of players that he considers trade candidates.

“The Bills have some sneaky trade candidates on their roster depending on how roster battles shake out this summer. On the offensive line, Sedrick Van Pran-Granger and Lloyd Cushenberry are two names to watch. Buffalo re-signed Connor McGovern, but the backup job is up for grabs,” Talbot wrote.

“Whoever loses out between Van Pran-Granger and Cushenberry could be an attractive target for OL-needy teams. The same can be said on the defensive line. If Phidarian Mathis were to beat out DeWayne Carter, there could be a few teams willing to part with a late third-day pick for the former second-day pick.”

The Bills drafted Van Pran-Granger to be the center of the future, yet with Connor McGovern brought back, his role is unclear. But, he’s still just 24 years old, so a team would likely part with a Day 3 pick for him.

As for Carter, his spot on the roster is unclear after he was selected in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s been beaten out by players, so if he has another poor camp, he could be dealt for a Day 3 pick as well.

Bills Have High Hopes for Carter

Although Carter is someone the Bills could cut or trade, the front office has high hopes for him.

In the NFL Draft, a nose tackle was a position of need, but Buffalo didn’t address it. Instead, Carter will factor into that position, according to GM Brandon Beane.

“No true nose tackle for the Bills in the draft. Bills GM Brandon Beane says DeWayne Carter has bulked up quite a bit this offseason as he’s rehabbed his injury. He’ll factor into the plan at that spot,” Parrino wrote on X after the NFL Draft.

Carter missed the entire 2025 season due to an injury. In his rookie season, he appeared in 11 games, recording 14 tackles, but failed to record a sack as it was a lackluster season, which is why he could be a trade or cut candidate.

Pressure on Buffalo

Ahead of training camp, the pressure is on the Bills and new coach Joe Brady according to one analyst.

ESPN’s Booger McFarland believes Brady may have the most pressure on him entering the year.

“Sean McDermott was a very good head coach. This was a very good football team for a long, long time. They fired him and said, ‘That’s not good enough,'” McFarland said on ESPN. “So the ownership is telling you, ‘Right now, what we did in the past is not good enough. 12-5 and not get into the Super Bowl is not good enough.'”

The Bills will open their 2026 NFL season on Sept. 13 against the Houston Texans on the road.