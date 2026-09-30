Buffalo Bills Handed Concerning Update on James Cook Ahead of Patriots Game

The Buffalo Bills are off to a 3-0 start, but one insider handed the team a concerning update on the future of star running back James Cook.

Cook has cemented himself as one of the best running backs in the NFL, but his future with the Bills could be murky.

Buffalo is set to host the New England Patriots on Sunday in Week 4 NFL action.

Buffalo Bills Could Address James Cook’s Contract

The Bills signed Cook to a four-year, $46 million extension before the 2025 season. The star running back is under contract through the 2029 NFL season. However, they could already have to deal with his contract again.

Since Cook signed, Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and Jonathan Taylor all surpassed the threshold of $20 million per year. With that, NFL insider Jeremy Fowler of ESPN believes Cook could look to restructure his deal.

“One contract issue that could come to a head next offseason is that of Buffalo running back James Cook III,” Fowler wrote. “Since signing a four-year, $46 million extension before the 2025 season, Cook has a rushing title and ranks third this year with 346 rushing yards through three games. But due to a major spike in the tailback market this summer, he’s now 13th in positional pay. Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Atlanta’s Bijan Robinson and Indianapolis’ Jonathan Taylor all surpassed the threshold of $20 million per year over the summer.

“Cook is in his prime (turned 27 last week) and is under contract through 2029 at a below market clip, due $9.7 million in 2027. If the Bills make a deep run and Cook is a big part of it, I could see his contract becoming a sticking point. The Bills opened up contract talks early for their star quarterback, Josh Allen. Whether they would do so for a running back remains to be seen. But there’s no denying Cook is crucial to what they do.”

Whether or not the Bills will want to pay Cook even more is unclear. Yet, it could lead to a holdout and something Buffalo will have to figure out.

Joe Brady Has High Praise for James Cook

Cook led the NFL in rushing yards a year ago. He’s one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Yet, Cook is no longer paid as one of the best. That is why he could hold out for a new deal next year.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, new Bills head coach Joe Brady called Cook the best running back in the NFL.

“I think you saw the best running back in the league last year,” Brady said. “You can argue he was the best player on the field.”

However, Brady still wanted to see more from Cook this year.

“He’s got to get better. We can’t take steps backward,” Brady said. “I expect James Cook to take another step this year in different elements of his game and continue to be the workhorse as a runner.”

Cook has rushed for 346 yards on 58 carries and 2 touchdowns this season. He’s added 4 receptions for 16 yards.