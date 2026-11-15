Bills RB James Cook Lands Hilarious Endorsement Deal After Viral Moment

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook found himself at the center of an unexpected viral moment during the team’s win over the Minnesota Vikings, and he has turned the situation into a business opportunity.

After television cameras caught what appeared to be a yellowish-brown stain on Cook’s pants during Monday Night Football, social media users began speculating that the running back had suffered an embarrassing accident on the field. Cook quickly denied those assumptions, saying, “ this is wild I didn’t s*** on myself ” on X.

Now, the Bills star has taken the situation a step further by partnering with Dude Wipes, turning an internet joke into a hilarious promotional opportunity following one of his best performances of the season.

Bills News: James Cook Teams Up With Dude Wipes After Viral Moment

Fans were quick to comment on Cook’s pants, but rather than letting the viral moment fade, Dude Wipes decided to get involved.

“No matter what it was, we’ll wipe it up @thegreat__4″

James Cook then responded with a message of his own.

“In case you also sit in yellow gatorade during your Monday Night Football game. Thanks @DudeWipes

#107yds #1TD #MNF #ad”

It’s a pretty entertaining way for Cook to turn an unexpected viral moment into an endorsement opportunity. Instead of avoiding the jokes, he leaned on the situation and found a way to make the internet talk work in his favor.

Cook Looks to Carry Momentum Against Jets

While the viral moment generated plenty of attention, Cook also had a productive night on the field against Minnesota.

The Bills running back finished with a season-high 31 carries for 107 rushing yards and one touchdown, providing a major spark on offense. His ability to handle that workload and consistently produce on the ground remains important for an offense looking to establish balance.

He now looks to carry that momentum into Sunday’s matchup against the New York Jets.

The timing of the Dude Wipes promotion also gives him another opportunity to connect with fans beyond his on-field production. NFL players regularly turn memorable moments into marketing opportunities, but few endorsements are as perfectly timed as this one.

Cook has already made it clear that viral speculation wasn’t what people thought it was. Now, he’s managed to get a sponsored deal out of the entire situation.

Whether fans remember his monster performance or the viral moment, he certainly gave them something to talk about after the game.