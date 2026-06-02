From James Cook to Keon Coleman — 8 Players Skipping Tuesday OTAs and Why It Matters

The NFL offseason programs are drawing to a close, but the Bills hit the field for OTAs on Tuesday, which were open to the media, and a few players were absent.

Bills Players Not Seen at OTAs

ESPN’s Bills reporter Alaina Getzenberg noted on X that the players she did not observe at Tuesday’s voluntary OTAs included left tackle Dion Dawkins, center Connor McGovern, running back James Cook, wide receivers Keon Coleman and Jalen Virgil, fullback Jackson Acker, linebacker Dorian Williams and cornerback Dorian Strong.

Getzenberg also mentioned that rookie defensive back Jordan Hancock was wearing a red non-contact jersey, alongside offensive lineman Lloyd Cushenberry. She further observed that right tackle Spencer Brown, wide receiver Tyrell Shavers, linebacker Greg Rousseau and safety Cole Bishop were present at practice but did not participate.

It’s somewhat concerning that several key Bills players were missing from OTAs. While attendance is voluntary, it’s crucial to be present, especially as a new era of Bills football begins this season. Buffalo has welcomed a new head coach in Joe Brady. Although he served as the offensive coordinator in recent years, he’s eager to implement changes and make his mark as the head coach. The players need to attend these sessions to understand the adjustments Brady is making so they can hit the ground running when training camp starts.

One of the players who didn’t show up in Coleman is somewhat of a concern. There could be a significant reason for his absence, as there hasn’t been any explanation provided as of Tuesday for why he wasn’t there. Yet, he will need all the OTA action he can get, as he may be in a battle for a job this summer.

Coleman Needs to Have a Big Summer

The Bills selected Coleman in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, and throughout his first two seasons, he has not been impressive. In 26 games, Coleman has recorded 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns.

Buffalo brought in wide receiver DJ Moore this offseason after trading a 2026 second-round pick to the Bears. This move signals a warning to Coleman that he needs to prove himself this season; otherwise, his time with the Bills may come to an end.

Brady assured Coleman after he landed the head coaching job that he would be included in the offense for this season. However, that could change if he doesn’t perform well during OTAs and training camp.

“I made sure once I got the job to let him know, he’s going to be here, he’s going to be a part of our offense,” Brady said on May 19, via Maddy Glab from Bills.com “I’m excited about him progressing in this offense and getting with Josh (Allen) and doing those things… I love the work ethic, love how he’s kind of been doing it right now.”

The Bills still have a long way to go before they head to Houston to face the Texans in Week 1 of the regular season. It will be interesting to see how Coleman progresses throughout the rest of the summer and training camp practices.