Bills Young Pass Rusher Predicted to Beat 2-Time Super Bowl Champ for Spot

The Buffalo Bills will have some intriguing roster battles to decide on before Week 1.

One position that isn’t set ahead of cutdown day is the edge rusher, as Javon Solomon and two-time Super Bowl champ Mike Danna are likely competing for one spot. Both players have performed well in camp, which makes the decision harder.

Danna signed a one-year, $1.4 million deal with just over $1.26 million guaranteed. However, it’s still a reasonable salary to cut if he doesn’t win the job, and Bills insider Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN predicts Danna will be cut as Solomon will win the final spot.

“This group appeared to have solidified itself when Phidarian Mathis was suspended for three games, but then the Bills signed veteran DT Greg Gaines. This week will be a crucial one for DeWayne Carter to prove a roster spot should be his. There could be a conversation about OLB Mike Danna as well, but the nod here will go to the 2024 fifth-round draft pick in Solomon,” Getzenberg wrote.

If the Bills cut Danna, perhaps Buffalo can try and bring him back as a veteran on the practice squad. Yet, he was expected to be a veteran leader for the team and add some winning culture to the locker room, as he won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mike Danna Was Pleased to Sign With Bills

Danna had spent his entire career with the Chiefs. But he signed with the Bills this offseason to add some pass-rushing depth.

After signing with Buffalo, Danna said he’s finally wearing the right colors, which was a subtle shot at the Chiefs.

“It was a pleasure and a blessing to be a part of that journey and that group of guys,” Danna said of the Chiefs. “I’ll never take any of that stuff for granted. That’s in the past. I’m just glad to be wearing the right uniform, the right colors. So it’s all a pleasure, and I’m excited for it.”

Danna, meanwhile, was eager to play for the Bills as he knows how great of a fanbase they have.

“Being a visitor, the first thing I noticed was the Bills Mafia. Their crowd, their fan base gets rowdy, gets crazy for all,” Danna added. “That’s one of the coolest things, being in that atmosphere at Highmark. Playing there in a playoff game wasn’t easy. Everybody knows going to Highmark Stadium in the playoffs is a rowdy environment, it’s enemy territory. I’m excited to be on the right side of the ball and to have the team and the fans behind us.”

Danna won back-to-back Super Bowls with the Chiefs and started all 16 games in 2023 en route to a championship. Last season, he recorded 25 tackles and 1 sack.

Buffalo GM Praises Javon Solomon

The Bills selected Solomon in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he has struggled to make a major impact.

Yet, ahead of a potential do-or-die season, Bills GM Brandon Beane had plenty of praise for Solomon.

“I’ll give you a name,” Beane said during an appearance on ESPN’s This is Football. “It’s not going to be a top name, but Javon Solomon.”

“Beane was asked which player will benefit the most from the new scheme under Jim Leonhard, and he thought it was Solomon.

Solomon recorded 17 tackles and 1 sack last season.