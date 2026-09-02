Bills GM Reveals Injury to Recently Signed Former 1st-Round Pick Ahead of Season

The Buffalo Bills unveiled their 53-man roster and practice squad, and one name stood out.

Buffalo signed former first-round pick Jedrick Wills Jr. to the practice squad to bolster their offensive line depth.

Ahead of the 2026 NFL season, Bills GM Brandon Beane spoke to the media and gave some disappointing injury news about a player.

Bills Reveal Injury News to Jedrick Wills Jr.

Buffalo surprisingly signed Wills Jr. to their practice squad, as he will add some depth to the offensive line.

Wills is 27-years-old and was selected 10th overall in the 2020 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns after his college career at Alabama. He had mixed results with the Browns as he dealt with injuries, and after five years in Cleveland, he signed a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears in March.

However, Wills wasn’t going to make the roster, and Bills GM Brandon Beane revealed that Wills reached an injury settlement with the Bears, allowing him to be released and join Buffalo’s practice squad.

Although he joined the Bills’ practice squad, Beane revealed that Wills is still dealing with an injury and won’t practice right now.

“He had a little tweak of his back there at the end. So we’ll ramp him up probably — this week. I don’t know, he’s not quite at 100%. But hopefully get him back there soon,” Beane said of Wills.

It’s a concerning update, as it’s unclear how long Wills will be sidelined. But if he can get back to full health, the potential is there for him to be an impact offensive lineman and someone who Buffalo could promote to the 53-man roster to be their swing tackle.

For now, the Bills have Tylan Grable and rookie Jude Bowry as their swing tackles, but Bowry is dealing with an injury.

Buffalo Focusing on Themselves Ahead of Week 1

The Bills will open their season on Sept. 13 on the road against the Houston Texans.

Although Houston is a tough team to play due to their defense, Bills head coach Joe Brady said the focus right now is on Buffalo.

“If I’m being honest right now, we still have two weeks for that,” Brady said. … “Right now we’re still going Buffalo on Buffalo. And it’s still our opportunity to figure out kind of where we’re at right now.

“It’s our first time going out there with this 53 and putting it together with the practice squad guys. So next week it’ll kind of take care of itself. Right now we got to make sure our guys are still focusing on the Buffalo Bills.”

The Bills are 1.5-point favorites on the road in Week 1 against the Texans.