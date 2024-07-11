Bills Advised to Target Two-Time Super Bowl Champion RB

The Buffalo Bills made some significant changes to their backfield this offseason, parting ways with a slew of veteran players while adding youth.

One analyst believes the Bills could still use another versatile veteran to round out the bunch. Bruce Nolan of SB Nation’s Buffalo Rumblings suggested the Bills could make a run at free agent Jerick McKinnon, a two-time Super Bowl champion with the Kansas City Chiefs who is still on the open market as training camps near.

Nolan suggested that McKinnon could serve as a strong complement to lead running back James Cook while adding some special teams versatility.

Veteran Running Back Could ‘Upgrade’ Bills’ Backfield

Nolan noted that last year’s backup, Ty Johnson, had a 63.3% success rate and ended the season and ended the season as No. 2 despite starting the season on the practice squad. Nolan suggested that McKinnon could provide a steady option behind Cook if Johnson falls back to his career average.

“But Johnson’s career rushing success rate is 48.7%, and I just said that the sample size in 2023 was small,” Nolan wrote. “What if Buffalo wants to upgrade that position with a player with proven pass catching chops who can play special teams (as a third running back needs to do)?”

McKinnon had a track record as a do-it-all back with the Chiefs, a role that he could fill in Buffalo, Nolan added.

Screw it, Jerick McKinnon highlights! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ns9VEd2E2y — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) April 24, 2024

“If McKinnon can accept a three-way timeshare again in Buffalo, he logged the second most special teams snaps of his career (169) in Kansas City last year,” he wrote. “He scored nine touchdowns receiving and racked up 545 yards for the two-time defending Super Bowl champions in 2022, and would give the Bills a legitimate third player at the position should Ty Johnson not maintain efficiency at higher volume for the team in 2024.”

Rookie Running Back Seen as ‘Perfect Fit’

The Bills saw a number of departures from their backfield this offseason, releasing running back and return specialist Nyheim Hines after a season spent on injured reserve and opting not to re-sign veterans Latavius Murray, Damien Harris, and Leonard Fournette.

The Bills added Kentucky running back Ray Davis with a fourth-round draft pick, giving the backfield a power back alongside Cook’s speedier style. Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team named Davis as one of the most impactful Day 3 picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, noting he has the ability to step right into a meaningful role.

Cook is expected to return as lead back after a season where he became the first Bills running back to top 1,000 yards since LeSean McCoy.